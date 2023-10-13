Baja Frequencia & Chocolate Remix Drop Blistering Club Track 'La Caracúlica'

Baja Frequencia & Chocolate Remix's 'Fast & Purrious EP' is set to release on November 3rd.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Baja Frequencia & Chocolate Remix Drop Blistering Club Track 'La Caracúlica'

Global bass duo Baja Frequencia team up with rapper Chocolate Remix on new single ‘La Caracúlica', out via Chinese Man Records on the 13th October. The single is the third from Baja Frequencia's forthcoming tenth anniversary EP Fast & Purrious due the 3rd of November.

On ‘La Caracúlica' Marseille duo Baja Frequencia join forces with queer Argentinian rapper and vocalist Chocolate Remix for a blistering explosion of sharp lyricism over earworm synths and a hypnotic reggaeton beat.

Chocolate Remix is well-loved for her eloquent delivery and razor-like words, in her work she address taboo subjects such as female pleasure and sexuality, as well as denouncing all forms of oppression, censorship and violence faced by the LGBTQ+ community, and on ‘La Caracúlica' her words slice through the rhythms with delicious power.  ‘La Caracúlica' is a hot one - essential!

Baja Frequencia add: 

"We met Chocolate Remix during our tour of South America. She had invited us to one of her DJ sets in Buenos Aires, and the feeling immediately took hold. We then naturally collaborated with her on one of our tracks on the 'Sudamericat' EP - an EP made up of guest artists we'd met on our South American tour - and it was a real pleasure. We were lucky enough to play this track together ("Belicosa") during one of her last visits to Marseille. With this new EP, it seemed obvious to us to ask her again to do a track, especially as the instrumentation suited her musical universe very well, and we're really not disappointed with the result!"

Baja Frequencia are producers and DJs, Azuleski and Goodjiu. The project originally intended as a one-off set has now been going strong for a decade. Starting out life as a hybrid live machine and homemade bootleg DJ set for their ‘Cumbia Fusion' and ‘Global Bass' nights back in 2013, the response was so overwhelming it took flight as a fully fledged production project and the duo never looked back. 

In their ten years together their pair have collaborated and produced with the likes of Warrior Queen, Dai Burger, La Dame Blanche, MC Blimes Brixton, Skarra Mucci and many more. Making their mark with jaw-dropping live shows and a unique sound that encompasses a rich variety of influences including Jamaican dancehall, juke, reggaeton, baile funk and cumbia villera, all underpinned by big techno kicks and acidulous leads. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jimmy Buffett Keeps the Party Going with Two New Singles Photo
Jimmy Buffett Keeps the Party Going with Two New Singles

The two new tracks include a balmy version of the most Jimmy Buffett-esque song Bob Dylan ever wrote, “Mozambique,” and the rollicking original, “University of Bourbon Street,” destined to become a New Orleans Parrot Head party anthem. For over five decades, Jimmy Buffett has transported listeners to easy living paradises through his music.

2
American Teeth Release Green Thumb Photo
American Teeth Release 'Green Thumb'

American Teeth has released a new single titled 'Green Thumb.' Listen to the track now. The track is the latest in a flurry of highly personal and deeply impactful tracks from American Teeth. In the summer, he shared 'Hospital' and 'Waiting Room,' two new vulnerable tracks that told the story of his complicated relationship with his father.

3
Steve Conte Releases New Single Girl With No Name Photo
Steve Conte Releases New Single 'Girl With No Name'

Acclaimed NYC guitarist, singer, and songwriter Steve Conte releases new single 'Girl With No Name.' Over the years he's also worked with Peter Wolf, Eric Burdon of The Animals, Willy DeVille, Billy Squier, Maceo Parker, Willie Nile, Jim Jones, Hubert Sumlin and has even been Paul Simon's rehearsal vocalist for solo & Simon And Garfunkel tours.

4
Dream Pop Artist Wish Queen Shares New Single Grievances Photo
Dream Pop Artist Wish Queen Shares New Single 'Grievances'

Dream pop artist Wish Queen has released a new single titled 'Grievances'. Check out this article for more details. SATURNALIA, the forthcoming debut album from Cleveland dream pop artist Wish Queen (aka Grace Sullivan), is a hypnotic blend of dream pop, art pop, and indie folk,  explores earthly cycles, heartbreak, and coming of age.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!