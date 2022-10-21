Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bailey James, Finalist Of The John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Releases 'Better Angels'

"Better Angels" will transport the audience to a different reality as they reminisce about their own memories.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Nashville's rising songwriter, Bailey James, has recently been announced as a finalist for the John Lennon Songwriting contest for her new single "Better Angels" which was released on October 21st, 2022. You can click here to listen to the track.

Bailey James' new single, "Better Angels," gives the audience a beautifully crafted, soft and melancholic melody as the young songstress discusses mistakes made and finally finds peace amidst grief. The song initially made a splash and landed James as a finalist in the prestigious 2022 John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

As the song's mournful electric guitars and James' sultry vocals unfold for the audience, the cinematic experience of "Better Angels" comes to life. At the tender age of nineteen, the singer has cut her teeth in the Nashville scene and found her way as a vocalist and lyricist.

"This song is dedicated to the world. We are all battling something. Everyone is dragging some type of pain that most people around them have no idea about. There is no pain or loss that this life can put on you that heaven can't heal. I challenge everyone to love more, fight less and help those that need it. We are stronger together than we are all alone. Sometimes it's just recognizing someone's existence through a smile or wave that can set them on a more positive course. May the world know better angels," Bailey James says of the new single.

"Better Angels" will transport the audience to a different reality as they reminisce about their own memories, thinking about their own mistakes, their families, and their wish to find peace. This track is the perfect addition to Bailey's discography and will make its way into countless playlists.

Connect with Bailey James: https://www.baileyjames.com/




