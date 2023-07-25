Bahamas Announces U.S. Fall Tour With 32 Shows in 29 Days in Support of Upcoming New Album 'Bootcut'

Bahamas will perform two shows: “A Family Affair” matinee, which will be free to children under 12 and seniors, and a headlining show that evening.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 3 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

Bahamas Announces U.S. Fall Tour With 32 Shows in 29 Days in Support of Upcoming New Album 'Bootcut'

Bahamas, a.k.a. Afie Jurvanen, has announced a fall US tour in support of the upcoming album Bootcut (out September 15th via Brushfire Records). The tour will find the award-winning Canadian singer/songwriter/guitarist performing 32 shows in 29 days, starting on September 21st in Nashville during the 2023 AmericanaFest, following Bahamas’ debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry on September 20th.

In seven select cities on the tour (Dallas, Boulder, Denver, Indianapolis, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C.), Bahamas will perform two shows: “A Family Affair” matinee, which will be free to children under 12 and seniors, and a headlining show that evening. As you can see HERE, beloved actress Jamie Lee Curtis will certainly be excited to hear the news. See a full list of tour dates below.

Bahamas has just released the playful new video for the new single “Somebody Just Like Me.” The cleverly choreographed new clip features a nonchalant Jurvanen showing off some uncharacteristically nimble moves while accompanied by two dancers who add a little extra panache. For those familiar with Bahamas’ light-hearted and often self-deprecating wit, the new video will feel right at home. For those who are not, welcome to the whimsical mind of Afie Jurvanen.

Recorded in Nashville, TN at the legendary Sound Emporium studio, Bootcut combines Bahamas’ signature, genre-bending blend of quirky pop, R&B, folk, soul, alternative, and dashes of clever wit with Jurvanen’s deep love of classic country music. Listen to two recently released tracks: “Second Time Around” (HERE) and “Working On My Guitar” (HERE).

Jurvanen enlisted a who’s who of Nashville’s finest to record Bootcut, including Vince Gill (guitar), Mickey Raphael (harmonica), Russ Pahl (pedal steel), Dave Roe (bass), Sam Bush (mandolin), Jen Gunderman (keyboards), and Jon Radford (drums). The album was produced by Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Jack Johnson, Alvvays) and Dan Knobler (Allison Russell, Rodney Crowell).

Bahamas has garnered a large and loyal fanbase in North America and overseas. The beloved track “Lost In The Light” has garnered over 210 million plays, while “All The Time” has over 150 million with four other tracks combining for over 245 million streams.

His 2020 album Sad Hunk won the Juno Award for Adult Alternative Album of the Year while the track “Done Did Me No Good” appeared in a key scene during the final season of Ted Lasso. Bahamas appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBS Saturday Morning, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s “PlayAtHome” series during the COVID lockdown.

Bahamas “The Bootcut Tour” Dates

9/21 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
9/22 – Redondo Beach – Beachlife Festival
9/23 – Austin, TX – Mohawk*
9/24 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater*++
9/26 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery*
9/27 – Tucson, NM – 191 Toole*
9/28 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up*
9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theatre*
9/30 – San Francisco, CA – Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
10/2 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall*
10/3 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*
10/4 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall*
10/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room*
10/6 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*
10/7 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre*++
10/8 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater*++
10/10 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads*
10/11 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s*
10/12 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*
10/13 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre*
10/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex*++
10/15 – Chicago, IL – Park West*++
10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre*
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*
10/19 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes*
10/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl*
10/21 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis*++
10/22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club*++
10/29 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall^
 
*Support by Fortunate Ones
^ Support by Georgia Harmer
++ Evening show & “A Family Affair” matinee show



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Light in the Attic to Release DREAMIN WILD Original Soundtrack Photo
Light in the Attic to Release DREAMIN' WILD Original Soundtrack

The soundtrack blends vintage recordings by Donnie & Joe (including the cult favorite “Baby”) with exclusive new performances by Donnie Emerson, Nancy Sophia Emerson, and actor Noah Jupe, plus original score selections by composer Leopold Ross (Black Mirror, A Million Little Pieces).

2
Country-Infused Rockers Brewn Unite Audiences with New Single Always Calling Photo
Country-Infused Rockers Brewn Unite Audiences with New Single 'Always Calling'

Experience the power of Brewn's new single 'Always Calling' as they blend country and rock music in a captivating way. Listen now on streaming platforms and watch the lyric video.

3
aldrch & Curtis Waters Collab On Dynamic Indie Rock Track Photo
aldrch & Curtis Waters Collab On Dynamic Indie Rock Track

Rising NYC alt-star aldrch shares his new track, “tongues,” with artist-producer wunderkind Curtis Waters. “tongues” sees aldrch and Waters hang up their characteristic contemporary beats in favor of a deep dive into indie rock, cleanly blending influences dosed with 2010s nostalgia.

4
FALL OF THE ALBATROSS Release New Single Communion Photo
FALL OF THE ALBATROSS Release New Single 'Communion'

NYC-based prog metal up and comers FALL OF THE ALBATROSS have released a new single, titled “Communion”. “Communion” strays into new territory when compared to its predecessor ('Seance'), blending thumping, prog-heavy syncopation with moments of stripped down, ambient production.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Exclusive: Tubi Indie Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty for Season 2Exclusive: Tubi Indie Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty for Season 2
Video: Picketers Sing 'Do You Hear the People Sing' From LES MISERABLES Outside of Universal Studios Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA StrikeVideo: Picketers Sing 'Do You Hear the People Sing' From LES MISERABLES Outside of Universal Studios Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2
John Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career With Special Vinyl ReleasesJohn Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career With Special Vinyl Releases

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SHUCKED