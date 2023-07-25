Bahamas Announces U.S. Fall Tour With 32 Shows in 29 Days in Support of Upcoming New Album 'Bootcut'

Bahamas, a.k.a. Afie Jurvanen, has announced a fall US tour in support of the upcoming album Bootcut (out September 15th via Brushfire Records). The tour will find the award-winning Canadian singer/songwriter/guitarist performing 32 shows in 29 days, starting on September 21st in Nashville during the 2023 AmericanaFest, following Bahamas’ debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry on September 20th.

In seven select cities on the tour (Dallas, Boulder, Denver, Indianapolis, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C.), Bahamas will perform two shows: “A Family Affair” matinee, which will be free to children under 12 and seniors, and a headlining show that evening. As you can see HERE, beloved actress Jamie Lee Curtis will certainly be excited to hear the news. See a full list of tour dates below.

Bahamas has just released the playful new video for the new single “Somebody Just Like Me.” The cleverly choreographed new clip features a nonchalant Jurvanen showing off some uncharacteristically nimble moves while accompanied by two dancers who add a little extra panache. For those familiar with Bahamas’ light-hearted and often self-deprecating wit, the new video will feel right at home. For those who are not, welcome to the whimsical mind of Afie Jurvanen.

Recorded in Nashville, TN at the legendary Sound Emporium studio, Bootcut combines Bahamas’ signature, genre-bending blend of quirky pop, R&B, folk, soul, alternative, and dashes of clever wit with Jurvanen’s deep love of classic country music. Listen to two recently released tracks: “Second Time Around” (HERE) and “Working On My Guitar” (HERE).

Jurvanen enlisted a who’s who of Nashville’s finest to record Bootcut, including Vince Gill (guitar), Mickey Raphael (harmonica), Russ Pahl (pedal steel), Dave Roe (bass), Sam Bush (mandolin), Jen Gunderman (keyboards), and Jon Radford (drums). The album was produced by Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Jack Johnson, Alvvays) and Dan Knobler (Allison Russell, Rodney Crowell).

Bahamas has garnered a large and loyal fanbase in North America and overseas. The beloved track “Lost In The Light” has garnered over 210 million plays, while “All The Time” has over 150 million with four other tracks combining for over 245 million streams.

His 2020 album Sad Hunk won the Juno Award for Adult Alternative Album of the Year while the track “Done Did Me No Good” appeared in a key scene during the final season of Ted Lasso. Bahamas appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBS Saturday Morning, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s “PlayAtHome” series during the COVID lockdown.

Bahamas “The Bootcut Tour” Dates

9/21 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

9/22 – Redondo Beach – Beachlife Festival

9/23 – Austin, TX – Mohawk*

9/24 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater*++

9/26 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery*

9/27 – Tucson, NM – 191 Toole*

9/28 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up*

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theatre*

9/30 – San Francisco, CA – Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

10/2 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall*

10/3 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

10/4 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall*

10/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room*

10/6 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*

10/7 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre*++

10/8 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater*++

10/10 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads*

10/11 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s*

10/12 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

10/13 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre*

10/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex*++

10/15 – Chicago, IL – Park West*++

10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre*

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

10/19 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes*

10/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl*

10/21 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis*++

10/22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club*++

10/29 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall^



*Support by Fortunate Ones

^ Support by Georgia Harmer

++ Evening show & “A Family Affair” matinee show