Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire to Join Bush on Winter 'Nowhere to Go but Everywhere' North American Tour

Platinum-certified, 5x #1 Hard Rock radio-charting rockers BAD WOLVES and rising female-fronted rock outfit EVA UNDER FIRE, who are both signed to Better Noise Music, will join British rock staple BUSH on tour across the U.S. and Canada this winter. The 15-date tour launches November 14 in Orlando, FL and wraps December 6 in Spokane, WA.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 22 at 10:00 AM (local time) at https://badwolvesnation.com/pages/tour and/or https://evaunderfire.os.fan/. Dates are as follows:

NOWHERE TO GO BUT EVERYWHERE Tour

11/14 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

11/15 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/17 Durham, NC – DPAC

11/18 Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater

11/19 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater

11/21 Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

11/22 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom *

11/24 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre

11/25 Hamilton, ON - First Canadian Centre

11/26 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

11/30 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

12/1 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^

12/3 Billings, MT – MetraPark

12/5 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

12/6 Spokane, WA - The Fox Theater

^ Bad Wolves & Bush only

* Eva Under Fire & Bush only

BAD WOLVES stretch the boundaries of hard rock with earthquaking heaviness, enigmatic experimentation, and enthralling melodies on their upcoming fourth full-length album DIE ABOUT IT due November 3 via BETTER NOISE MUSIC. Pre-order’s for DIE ABOUT IT are available now on digital download, CD, cassette and/or three vinyl color variants at https://badwolves.ffm.to/dieaboutit.

The group--John Boecklin (drums), Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz (lead vocals), Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals)—recorded DIE ABOUT IT with trusted collaborator Josh Gilbert (As I Lay Dying) who co-produced the album alongside BOECKLIN and DL.

The band led the release with the crushingly heavy track “Bad Friends”—a song about cutting out toxic relationships—and their igniting official radio single “Legends Never Die” was the #1 Most Added at rock radio last week and is currently climbing the charts. It follows their five previous #1 singles and multiple Top 10 tracks.