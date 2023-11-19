Bad Suns Share New Project 'Infinite Joy' Out Now Via Epitaph

Los Angeles natives Bad Suns has shared a new collection of songs titled ‘Infinite Joy', out now via Epitaph Records. Their first new music since their 2022 album Apocalypse Whenever, Infinite Joy was produced by the Grammy award winning Ben Allen (Washed Out, Walk The Moon) for a sublime union of alternative indie rock and synth funk with an emphasis on glossy production and accessible pop sheen.

In celebration of the release, focus track “Everything Is...” was premiered early via Alt Nation with SiriusXM. Pairing witty lyrics, jangly guitars and a bouncy rhythm, the song finds the joy in letting go.

Last month, Bad Suns released the upbeat single and music video for “The One I Used To Love”- “a polished, deceptively danceable track born from a transformative new chapter” as highlighted by American Songwriter. The song was a cathartic release for lead singer Christo Bowman and a wistful ode to the past after overcoming addiction.

“The songs on Infinite Joy reflect an oceanic scope of emotions which colored the last year of my life,” the frontman comments. “In October of 2022 I got clean after a decade spent battling with alcohol abuse. In the direct aftermath, it was like experiencing an entire ten years' worth of growth, in a matter of months. Growth doesn't occur independent of pain, sorrow, joy - every emotion imaginable. I had to go through all of it, and resist none of it. It's a journey I will be on for the rest of my life.”

To Bowman, “infinite joy” is more like a renewable resource than a feeling. He first encountered the phrase while reading scientist and author Carl Sagan's novel ‘Contact'. It initially seemed oxymoronic, but after stopping to consider the possibilities, it started to take on meaning. He muses, “Joy is an infinite reservoir which exists beneath the surface of palpable reality - accessible in fragments, most purely when we cease our attempts to grasp it. This idea struck me, perhaps because it seemed so naive and yet I couldn't negate it.”

The FADER explained that Apocalypse Whenever (2022) conceptualized “an existential questioning of the way fear, regret and self-reflection function when informed by the notions of love and loss”. With songwriting as vulnerable as ever, Infinite Joy is brimming with contemplative lyricism as Bowman continues to look inward for answers. “Music tends to serve as a gateway to our purest emotions,” he explains. “My goal was, and always is, to allow room for every possible reaction to take place.”

Bad Suns is Christo Bowman (vocals/guitar), Gavin Bennett (bass) and Miles Morris (drums).