Bad Omens Partner with Health and Swarm on New Single Ahead of Forthcoming Project

Breaking boundaries and pushing the envelope of sound, chart-topping rock band Bad Omens, LA-based industrial rock trio HEALTH, and electronic sensation SWARM have unveiled a powerhouse collaboration entitled “THE DRAIN”. The song is the latest offering from Bad Omens’ anticipated CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST], due out May 31.

Pulsating with industrial energy, melodic metal undertones and a smartly adapted sample of Bad Omens’ Gold-certified single "THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND", the track promises to captivate listeners with its haunting dueling vocals from HEALTH’s Jacob Duzsik and Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian. “THE DRAIN” serves as a testament to the symbiotic creative energy between these two formidable musical entities, drawing upon their individually distinct sonic profiles to create a masterfully-crafted, uniquely heavy single.

In addition to the HEALTH and SWARM collaboration, Bad Omens have unveiled a mesmerizing remix of "THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND". Crafted by New York-based producer, composer, and sound designer So Wylie, "THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND [SO WYLIE PATCH]" offers a fresh perspective on the already beloved track. So Wylie's hypnotic remix was discovered by Bad Omens on social media, leading to an invitation to contribute to their CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST] project.

The musical two-pack follows the success of Poppy collaborative single “V.A.N”, the first release from Bad Omens’ CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST], which is currently #21 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and has racked up over 10 million streams to date. All three songs will be available on the new project which has been described as an experimental extension of Bad Omens’ hit LP ‘THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND’ and the soundtrack to their ‘Concrete Jungle’ comic book universe. The project also features collaborators Bob Vylan, Wargasm, ERRA, and more. See full track listing below.

CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST] TRACK LISTING:

1 C:ProjectsCJOSTBEATDEATH

2 V.A.N - Bad Omens, Poppy

3 THE DRAIN - Bad Omens, HEALTH, SWARM

4 TERMS & CONDITIONS - Bad Omens, Bob Vylan

5 HEDONIST [RECHARGED] - Bad Omens, Wargasm

6 EVEN - Bad Omens

7 LOADING SCREEN - Bad Omens

8 ANYTHING > HUMAN - Bad Omens, ERRA

9 DIGITAL FOOTPRINT - Bad Omens

10 NERVOUS SYSTEM - Bad Omens, iRis.EXE

11 C:ProjectsCJOSTFINDPEACE

12 ARTIFICIAL SUICIDE [UNZIPPED] - Bad Omens, Thousand Below

13 THE GREY [UNZIPPED] - Bad Omens, Thousand Below

14 THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND [WE ARE FURY PATCH] - Bad Omens, WE ARE FURY

15 THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND [SO WYLIE PATCH] - Bad Omens, So Wylie

16 BAD DECISIONS [LOFI] - Bad Omens, Dahlia

17 JUST PRETEND [CREDITS] - Bad Omens, Jenny (Let’s Eat Grandma), Chief

18 C:ProjectsCJOSTCLEARMIND

19 ARTIFICIAL SUICIDE [LIVE 2024] - Bad Omens

20 LIKE A VILLAIN [LIVE 2024] - Bad Omens

21 THE GREY [LIVE 2024] - Bad Omens

22 WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME? [LIVE 2024] - Bad Omens

23 NOWHERE TO GO [LIVE 2024] - Bad Omens

24 V.A.N [LIVE 2024] - Bad Omens, Poppy

25 THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND [LIVE 2024] - Bad Omens

26 JUST PRETEND [LIVE 2024] - Bad Omens

This spring, Bad Omens will embark on tour for their rescheduled CONCRETE FOREVER dates with support from Invent Animate and I See Stars. Fans can look forward to an unparalleled live experience as the group brings their unique vision to stages in select cities across the US (dates below). Fans should keep an ear to the ground for more to come.

MORE ON BAD OMENS:

Bad Omens are coming off a wildly successful two years with the explosive success of their breakthrough third studio album The Death of Peace of Mind (2022). Hailed as “a stunning fusion of dark, Weeknd-esque pop and industrialized metalcore” (Revolver), the project has racked up over 940 million streams globally and surged Bad Omens catalog to over 1.5 billion streams.

The hardworking bands ascension was driven in part by the albums hit-single “Just Pretend” experiencing a viral TikTok moment that yielded a growing, dedicated fandom who catapulted them into the spotlight. Becoming the bands first RIAA-certified Gold single, “Just Pretend” reached #1 at US Alternative Radio and smashed multiple Billboard Year-End charts coming in at #1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs, #6 on Alternative Airplay Songs, #11 on Rock and Alternative Airplay Songs, #11 on Mainstream Rock Airplay Songs, #14 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and #23 on Hot Alternative Songs. The genre-defyers continue their climb with the albums seductive RIAA Gold-certified title track, “The Death of Peace of Mind,” currently in the top 10 at Alternative Radio. Their radio success also earned Bad Omens a nomination for Best New Artist (Alt & Rock) at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Gaining momentum online and over the airwaves, Bad Omens persistently surged ahead, captivating their rapidly expanding fanbase with electrifying live shows at numerous sold-out tours and festival performances worldwide. The band is already set for an intense touring schedule in 2024, recently concluding UK dates with Bring Me The Horizon and their CONCRETE FOREVER European headline run with opener Poppy, with more US performances and a lineup of festivals throughout the 2024 season.

BAD OMENS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Apr 21 - Boeing Center at Tech Port - San Antonio, TX*

Apr 23 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM*

Apr 25 - Mesa Amphitheatre - Mesa, AZ*

Apr 27 - Sick New World - Las Vegas, NV

Apr 30 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK*

May 2 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX*

May 3 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX*

May 12 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL

May 18 - PointFest - St. Louis, MO

Jun 7 - Rock im Park - Nüburg, Germany

Jun 8 - Rock am Ring - Nüburg, Germany

Jun 12 - Rock For People - Hradec, Czechia

Jun 13-16 - Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

Jun 14-16 - Download Festival - Derby, United Kingdom

Jun 23 - Zénith de Toulouse - Toulouse, France (w/Babymetal)

Jun 26-29 - Resurrection Fest - Viveiro, Spain

Jun 27-30 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

Jun 28-30 - Tuska Festival - Helsinki, Finland

Jun 29 - Provinssi Festival - Seinäjoki, Finland

Jul 5 - Rock Werchter - Werchter, Belgium

Jul 7 - I-Days Festival - Milano, Italy

Jul 20 - Upheaval Festival - Grand Rapids, MI

Jul 21 - Inkcarceration Festival - Mansfield, OH

*w/Invent Animate & I See Stars

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner