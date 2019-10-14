BWW Review: JoJo Makes Heavy Hitting Return With 'Joanna'

It's been a minute since we've heard new original material from 90s favorite, JoJo. She's been laying low besides playing shows here and there. "Mad Love" was released in 2016 and more recently, the powerhouse vocalist teamed up with Maroon 5's PJ Morton on the track "Say So" earlier this year.

How does one deal with years of negative criticism you ask? She brilliantly channels all that energy into a new song appropriately titled "Joanna" (her real name). She has overcome so many obstacles including breaking free of her old label deal with now defunct Blackground Records- that I stand by. She has no one standing in her way now.

"You should date somebody famous/ that would probably put you on the A-list/ that would probably get you on them playlists/ stop you being so damn underrated/ what is going on, Joanna?/ what is going on, Joanna?" she sings.

The track spotlights some of the many struggles she has faced in the music industry.

A different approach was taken as this sounds it could be an interlude or intro track on the album, considering its time length of exactly 2 minutes. Regardless, it's getting fans hyped for what's to come.

I applaud JoJo for being unapologetically herself and not caring what others have to say. It's one of the many reasons that I'm a fan besides the radiant talent that she holds.

The "Joanna" music video depicts the song in such a unique, artistic way with fans (aka #TeamJoJo) surrounding the singer on all sides. It's safe to say JoJo is still and will forever be loved. She cannot do no wrong. Watch the music video below!

The next single "Sabotage" featuring Chika is set to release on October 25. Pre-save now.

Purchase/stream "Joanna" here.

"Anything is possible. You are on a path all of your own." - JoJo

**Photo Credit: JoJo's Twitter.





Related Articles View More Music Stories