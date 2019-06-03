BWW Review: Cassadee Pope Drops Nostalgic Lyric Video for 'FYI'

Cassettes (the name for Cassadee Pope's passionate fanbase) have spoken and were heard loud and clear.

Cassadee Pope released a nostalgic lyric video for fan-favorite track "FYI" off her second album Stages.

The clip pulls influences from 80s and 90s sitcoms like Full House, Saved by the Bell, and The Brady Bunch.

The song itself has a lot of attitude behind it and describes how a guy plays two women, unknowingly they both don't know what's going on.

With lyrics like, "He was sayin' you were casually datin'/ When we ran into each other maybe once or twice/ Said if he kissed me that it wouldn't be cheatin'/ You can run with it, do with it what ever you like/ It's just an fyi," makes you wonder how faithful he really is.

Guys with that mindset aren't worth your time. Be sure to always guard your heart.

Purchase/stream "FYI" with the rest of Stages on your favorite digital platform and watch the lyric video below!

PHOTO CREDIT: Cassadee Pope's Instagram





