BWW Review: A Great Big World Makes Magical Return With 'This Is Magic'

Grammy-winning duo, A Great Big World is celebrating pride month in all the right ways. The band composed of Ian Axel and Chad King are back for real this time after a lengthy hiatus.

This returns helms after the duo announced in May they left Epic Records to continue their career as an indie group. They're now able to release music whenever they would like without a record label holding them down.

The magical comeback single is titled "This Is Magic" and it makes you feel all the things. King leads the LGBTQ+ anthem which expresses being yourself while loving who you love. The production is clean-cut and gives off an 80s-pop vibe. It's a perfect track to jam out to this summer.

The single celebrates love and AGBW's enthusiasm to intentionally include male pronouns in their love songs is uplifting which makes it an exciting step in the music industry since it's a rare occurrence. Between Chad becoming brave enough to sing his truth and Ian's genuine allyship, it's an incredibly proud moment to be a longtime fan of this band.

"You make me feel like I'm a kid inside a candy store/ A sugar rush straight to my heart, a taste I can't ignore, yeah, oh/ Hey boy, I don't know what it is about you/ I swear the winter was colder here without you."

Authenticity is truly key. This song is going to help so many older and younger fans alike express their sexuality without being afraid to do so.

"This Is Magic" will be THE SONG that puts them on the radar once word starts getting out about it on and offline. It has the potential to be a hit!

Fans all over Twitter are losing their minds over the track:

This song gives me a sugar rush straight to my heart ? @AGreatBigWorld pic.twitter.com/sRKAzROq4R - Paige ? (@paige_millerrrr) June 18, 2019

My boys @AGreatBigWorld released the funkiest song of theirs and it's all about being yourself and loving who you love (aka it's a gay bop) and I am HERE FOR IT ?? happy to have my boys back, and now it's time to stream them and get ready to spend all my money on them #AGBW3 pic.twitter.com/g8R3pjVFRO - Carey Cecelia Shook (@careyshook) June 18, 2019

Simply brilliant or as some kids would say it's fresh love it it's on my Spotify already ??????????? - neil bissett (@bissett62) June 18, 2019

I just woke up 9 minutes ago and i've already cried thanks to how much I missed @itsmechadking.....so happy to have @AGreatBigWorld back in my life - lexi (@lexicon_tweets) June 18, 2019

It's safe to say 'Rockstars' (the name adopted to this small but mighty fanbase) gave the seal of approval to this one!

The growth of Axel and King is undeniable. They have the ability to bring listeners in with their songwriting and unique vocals. The songwriters outdo themselves each and every time! I'm feeling totally positive about their choice to become an indie group. It will bring them to new heights no doubt. Please do yourselves and favor and put this feel-good pop bop on repeat!

Be on the lookout for their forthcoming third self-titled album in the near future but for now "This Is Magic" is available to stream and purchase on your favorite digital retailer.

Watch an acoustic performance of "This Is Magic" below.

Stay in touch with them on social media. The Twitter & Instagram handles are @AGreatBigWorld, @IanAxel and @ItsMeChadKing.

