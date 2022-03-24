BWW Exclusive: Jake Benjamin Premieres New Album 'Broken Stars'

Tomorrow, indie-alternative artist Jake Benjamin will premiere his highly-anticipated album "Broken Stars." BroadwayWorld has exclusively premiered the new album now. Listen to the new tracks below!

Previously, Jake issued the 2018 EP, Finally Back Home, and three singles. This latest collection of songs is his most ambitious. It features twenty-five musicians, five engineers, and five co-writers.

The 12-song album, Broken Stars, was recorded with live band ensembles, and it features tracks built from MIDI keyboard demos. The overall project was produced by Jake and Pascal Pahl. Jake makes his producer debut on the LP's final track, "Countrymen."

Jake earned his bachelor's degree from University of Miami's Frost School of Music's Music Business and Studio Music & Jazz programs. He received his master's degree from Indiana University's prestigious Jacobs School of Music where he studied voice. Beyond his grounding in jazz, Jake pulls from inspirations as diverse as Björk, Snarky Puppy, Vulfpeck, Becca Stevens, Jacob Collier, and Kneebody.

Listen to the new album here: