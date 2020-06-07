BTS and Big Hit Entertainment Donate $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

K-Pop boy band BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement, Variety reports.

The donation was transferred earlier this week, and Black Lives Matter confirmed receipt to Big Hit on Friday.

Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter told Variety, "Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives."

BTS and Big Hit are not expected to comment.

Read the original story on Variety.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You