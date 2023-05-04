BRING ME THE HORIZON Release New Single

"LosT" is accompanied by a cinematic music video, directed by Jensen Noen.

One of the hottest rock bands in the world, Bring Me The Horizon, release their highly anticipated new single "LosT", their first new music since 2022.

The track is part of the globally acclaimed Post Human series and follows singles "DiE4u" and "sTraNgeRs," which have been streamed over a massive 150 million times to date.

"LosT" is accompanied by a cinematic music video, directed by Jensen Noen. Shot in LA, the video is a shocking medical inspired gorefest, featuring frontman Oli Sykes, Kevin from American Pie plus a heavy dose of humour!

"LosT" arrives in advance of their US tour with Fall Out Boy, which begins June 27th at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, TX. The tour will take them to amphitheatres and pavilions across the States, with what is sure to be huge moments over two nights at BMO Area in Los Angeles July 2nd and 3rd and August 2nd at Boston's Fenway Park.. See all tour dates below.

Prior to heading to the US, Bring Me The Horizon will make a very special headline appearance at Download Festival on Friday, June 9.

BRING ME THE HORIZON TOUR DATES

UK/EU

6/1 - László Papp Budapest Sports Arena - Budapest, Hungary

6/2 - 6/4 - Rock AM Ring & Amp: Rock Im Park - Nürnberg, Germany

6/6 - Accor Arena - Paris, France

6/8 - 6/11 - Download Festival @ Donington Park - Leicestershire, England

US

6/27 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX*

6/28 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX*

6/30 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ*

7/1 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA*

7/2 - BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, CA*

7/3 - BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, CA*

7/5 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA*

7/7 - Usana Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT*

7/9 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Englewood, CO*

7/11 - Walmart Amp - Rogers, AR*

7/13 - Somerset Amphitheater - Somerset, WI*

7/14 - Upheaval Festival 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI

7/15 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH*

7/16 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN*

7/18 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH*

7/19 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA*

7/21 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC*

7/22 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA*

7/24 - Ithink Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL*

7/25 - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL*

7/26 - Lakewood Amphitheater - Atlanta, GA*

7/29 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI*

7/30 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON*

8/1 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY*

8/2 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA*

8/4 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Center, NY*

8/5 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ*

8/6 - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - Camden, NJ*

*w/ Fall Out Boys

photo credit: Jonti Wild



