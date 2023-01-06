BRATTY Shares 'Continental (feat. Nsqk and Méne)'

Mexico's BRATTY shared the video for "Continental (feat. Nsqk and Méne)" yesterday. The clip premiered at Under The Radar, who said, "'Continental' is a warm indie guitar pop dream, balancing earworm guitar lines with silken vocal performances and an easygoing homespun charm.

The track's lyrics track a relationship as the pair steadily grow more confident and comfortable, and the honeyed melodies effortlessly capture that same sense of effortless intimacy."

"Continental" follows "Y Cómo," Bratty's collaboration with Hinds.

"In one of my sessions in Monterrey (Mexico) I finally had the opportunity to meet Rodrigo and Luis (Nsqk and Méne)," says BRATTY of the track. "I had heard about their projects and I was intrigued since they are both young Mexican artists from the north. I love that the realization of this song is totally homemade.

Rodrigo and I produced it and the three of us wrote the lyrics. The song talks about the love that grows when a relationship is young and you like that person enough to ask them to move in with you. In the lyrics, I tell them that I would even prepare breakfast for them so they don't have to get up early."

BRATTY is the bedroom pop/garage/surf project of Jenny Juárez from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Inspired by the music of Best Coast, and taking her nom de plum from the track "Bratty B," BRATTY produced her first album in her bedroom, releasing her debut EP Todo Esta Cambiando in March 2018. In 2019, she released "Ropa De Bazar," with Ed Maverick, which has over 111 million streams on Spotify and is four times platinum. She dropped her debut album, Delusión, the same year.

Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un EP follows BRATTY's sophomore album, tdbn (2021), finding kindred spirits in the music of Snail Mail, Cherry Glazerr, Clairo, and No Vacation, amongst others. "Most topics in these songs are of love and heartbreak," adds BRATTY. "Which is always an easy-to-go-to topic."

BRATTY was named a Mexican Radar Artist on Spotify and participated in the Spotify Singles series with RENEE for a cover of Karol G's "Bichota". She was part of Fender's My First Fender global campaign and recently collaborated with Cuco, Mon Laferte, Metronomy, Cuco, Girl Ultra, Kevin Kaarl, Álvaro Díaz, Bruses, Arrobanat, Cancamusa, Depresión Sonora, Rojuu, Yawners, and Ximena Sariñana.

BRATTY is currently on the cover of the EQUAL México Playlist, where she curated all of the tracks, focusing on female artists that inspired her throughout her career. Throughout January, BRATTY will be sharing the inspiration behind the chosen music on her socials so keep an eye out!

Watch the new music video here: