BLORD Releases New Single FREQUENCY

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San Francisco producer Blord has released his newest single, 'Frequency.' Available now on streaming platforms worldwide, 'Frequency' is a fast-paced melodic house track with bustling 808s and crushing synthesizers. A dedication to finding someone that matches your wavelength, the new track summarizes Blord's mission towards creating space for universal unity and healing. Featuring a simple vocal melody atop crushing synthesizers, the new tune creates a celestial and powerful sonic language, akin to artists like Anyma or Artbat.

About Blord

Blord's journey through his career as an artist, producer, and DJ has been tumultuous and painstaking, which has fueled his craft in its current form. Blord believes music is a bridge between the world we see and the one we feel—a celestial, powerful language. Blord's mission is to blend the heavy and dramatic depths of Melodic Techno with the collective energy of Dance Pop to create a space for universal unity and healing. The result is a sound and concept that is truly unique, with profound resonance and relatability.

Molded from and impacted by dance and experimental artists like Tinlicker, Zhu, and Kavinsky, Blord's Brett Ferrara is only getting started. His ability to craft mesmerizing house has enabled him to land two releases in Beatport's top 10 Melodic Techno and Progressive House genre charts, 'Hustlin' and 'Till the End'. In addition, his musical chops have secured spots performing at Madarae, Paname, and Bergerac alongside Afterlife artist Denis Horvat.

Connect with Blord

Spotify | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Apple Music | Artist Website

Photo Credit: Albert Benichou



Photo Credit: Albert Benichou

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