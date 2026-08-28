ÆDEN Records, Founded by Anyma, Releases DIGITAL RENAISSANCE VOL. I

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ÆDEN Records has released ÆDEN: DIGITAL RENAISSANCE VOL. I, the first full compilation album from the newly announced label. ÆDEN Records is the imprint of multidisciplinary artist, DJ and producer Anyma and is distributed by Interscope/Virgin. Along with 'Atoma' from Anyma, ÆDEN: DIGITAL RENAISSANCE VOL. I features contributions from Kevin De Vries, Argy, Goom Gum, Massano and more.

Earlier this month Anyma announced the compilation and new label imprint with the release of 'Other Dimension,' a collaboration with acclaimed Brazilian producer Volkoder. 'Other Dimension' embodies the ethos of Ibiza's club community—immersive, forward-thinking, collaborative, and built around a shared connection on the dancefloor.

The first release from ÆDEN Records, ÆDEN: Digital Renaissance Vol. I captures the communal energy and creative spirit of Ibiza summers. Bringing together artists with a shared vision for the future of dance music, it reflects the label's focus on collaboration, experimentation, and shaping what's next. The collection draws from the expansive possibilities of contemporary electronic music and captures a moment where club culture and immersive art collide, inviting listeners into a fully realized digital landscape. Across the compilation, hypnotic rhythms, atmospheric textures and cinematic melodies converge for an otherworldly listening experience.

Anyma has been performing his explosive live show around the globe, most recently in Mexico City with a guest appearance by Kenia Os in front of a sold-out crowd of 65,000 people, and at his [UNVRS] Ibiza residency where Playboi Carti performed with him this week. Anyma returns to the U.S. for ARC Festival in Chicago on September 6th.

This new music from Anyma arrives on the heels of his recent collaborations with LISA (BLACKPINK) on 'Bad Angel' and Joji on 'Beautiful.' 'Bad Angel' has already surpassed 48M Spotify streams, with its music video nearing 30M YouTube views, while both artists joined Anyma during his acclaimed Coachella headline set alongside Swae Lee and Muse's Matt Bellamy. Following the performance, Billboard praised Anyma's immersive world-building, while he recently covered DJ Mag and scored Vetements' Paris Fashion Week show for the second time.

Tracklist

1. Anyma — Atoma

2. Argy, 7 Skies — Murda

3. Stylo, Q.U.A.K.E, ELI & DANI — On The Ground

4. Jast — Dancin

5. Kevin De Vries & Platero — Man Like Me

6. Anyma, Volkoder — Other Dimension

7. Massano & Humans Musik — Underground

8. Skuro & Final Request — F*ck The Club

9. PACS & Moonphazes — Shake The Block

10. SLVR — Say Less

11. Colyn — When The Fire Starts To Burn

12. Anyma, 19:26, Baset — Prophecy

13. Goom Gum — March

14. Anyma, Stylo — No Good

15. SOLANCE — Knockout

About Anyma

Anyma is the electronic music and multidisciplinary artist Matteo Milleri, renowned for boundary-defying techno compositions, visuals and live shows. In 2024, Anyma became the first electronic music artist to hold a residency at Sphere Las Vegas, where the meticulously produced Afterlife Presents Anyma 'The End of Genesys' cybernetic opera drew an audience of 200,000 people across 12 dates. Exploring themes of technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence, the show culminated Anyma's Genesys album trilogy featuring Genesys (2023), Genesys II (2024, Afterlife/Interscope), and The End of Genesys (2025), which drew the trilogy to a close in December 2025 with the release of a Deluxe edition. Anyma has recently collaborated with LISA (BLACKPINK), Joji, EJAE (K-Pop Demon Hunters), Sevdaliza, Grimes, Ellie Goulding, FKA twigs, and more, as well as taking on visual creative direction for The Weeknd's 2024 'One Night Only' concert in São Paulo. In 2025, Anyma held a summer residency at the world's first hyperclub [UNVRS] in Ibiza and headlined major festivals including Ultra Miami, Sziget Festival, and Zürich Openair. In the same year, Anyma launched a creative partnership with Oakley, ranked #10 on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list, and soundtracked the Vetements SS26 Paris Fashion Week runway show. He closed out 2025 with a headlining performance and creative direction at the League of Legends World Championship in China, and delivered a sold-out performance at the iconic Pyramids of Giza, where he unveiled his groundbreaking two-part show, 'Quantum Genesys.' Most recently, Anyma kicked off his world tour with a Coachella 2026 headline set premiering his brand-new audiovisual show, 'Anyma presents ÆDEN.' Anyma is currently performing this new show across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America, marking milestones including China's largest-ever electronic headline show in Shanghai and a second summer residency at [UNVRS].

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