BLONDSHELL to Release New Single FUR ELISE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Blondshell is set to release a new single, FUR ELISE, described as the closing track from her album. The song pairs the artist's signature loud/quiet sonic structure with songwriting that addresses the uncertainties of growing up.

On the song Blondshell narrates the complexities of growing up without knowing exactly how. The song turns on a central metaphor: walking down the aisle to the simple classical piano piece 'Fur Elise,' fully aware that no one would actually get married to it. The mismatch is the point. She explains: 'You're trying to figure out what you want your life to look like, and what you want playing at your wedding, but you don't even know where to start. You're picking the wrong song.'

The track builds around the image of walking down the aisle to the classical piano piece Fur Elise, using the mismatch between the song and the moment as a metaphor for indecision. Blondshell has said the song reflects the difficulty of figuring out what one wants a life, or a wedding, to look like.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...