BLESSED Shares Resonant New Single 'Something To Believe In'

One of Australia's most unique new artists shares news of the next chapter in their musical journey. BLESSED has become renowned for his ability to blur the line between hip-hop, punk and everything in between. A guitar-wielding rapper, singer and producer inspired by Jimi Hendrix, Kanye West and Kid Cudi, his new single "Something To Believe In," premiered today via The FADER, is a testament to his ability to transcend genre. Since releasing his debut single as BLESSED in 2016, Ghana-born, Western Sydney-raised Blessed Samuel Joe-Andah has been challenging the ideals of a traditional rock star with his multifaceted talents in songwriting, production and creative direction.

Stream "Something to Believe In" below.

"Something to Believe In" is the first taste of a wider body of work scheduled for release later this year. Released via BLESSED's newly-minted label GODSPEED (in collaboration with French label, publishing & production house 404 HUMAN), it's a resonant anthem that depicts the disparity of this generation.

On the release, BLESSED explains; "'Something To Believe In' is a resonant art piece that depicts the disparity of this generation. This song manifested while I was away writing in Smith's Lake, NSW, the week that all the BLM protests were going on around Australia & the world. It must have been that subconscious feeling and energy that moved me and inspired the track, as I actually had my phone off the entire week so wasn't seeing it all unfold in the outside world. The lyric video illustrates this aspect and contextualises it within this global movement, but this song - as with all my songs - is not just about one specific thing. It's open to interpretation and, hopefully, everyone can extract their own meaning from it."

Aside from his own overflowing catalogue, BLESSED has an impressive inventory of collaborations, including his ongoing relationship with 404 Human, a French label, publishing company and production-house known for their work with artists like Migos, Young Thug, SAINt JHN and Kojey Radical. Other close musical-confidants include the likes of Manu Crooks, the Kid Laroi & Milan Ring, while he's also lent his considerable talents to the likes of Bikini Trill and COL3TRANE. With his production influences spanning across hip hop, punk rock, RnB and folk, he spends his days perfecting his craft inside his studio. BLESSED has built a music world that encourages creative expression, imparting his influence on not only his collaborator's releases and his own, but the wider musical landscape.

On the live front, BLESSED has played Australia's Field Day Festival and under his previous moniker Miracle, BLESSED toured with Snoop Dogg, Big Boi, Rick Ross, Childish Gambino and ASAP Rocky. He also sports some impressive credits; having three songs featured in Netflix's On My Block as well as his track 'Superfly' featuring on the NBA 2k20 video game.

With a passion for working with up and coming talent from across the country and an incredible ability to challenge genres, BLESSED is a force to be reckoned with. The world has never seen an African-Australian rock star and BLESSED is destined to break the mould of what modern music is, with more releases in store before the year is out.

Listen to "Something To Believe In" here:

Photo Credit: @visualsbyrazak

