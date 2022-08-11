Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BLACKSTARKIDS Shares New Single 'SEX APPEAL'

Their new mixtape will be released on September 23.

Aug. 11, 2022  

BLACKSTARKIDS just released their new single "SEX APPEAL" alongside the announcement of their new mixtape CYBERKISS*, out September 23 via Dirty Hit. "SEX APPEAL" bounces with BLACKSTARKIDS' trademark magnetism to pay tribute to R&B and hip-hop royalty such as The Neptunes, Missy Elliot, Timbaland, and even Jay-Z.

"This song is a homage to 2000s Neptunes, Timbaland, and Missy," share BLACKSTARKIDS on the song. "As well as, lyrically, a homage to Jay Z. 'Light Your Ass On Fire' from Clones was a big inspiration on this track, and we wanted to have a song that felt fun and confident."

PRESS HERE to pre-order/pre-save CYBERKISS*, a 17-track project which will include a collaboration with critically acclaimed, award-winning Gen Z icon beabadoobee.

Putting out music at a prolific rate and making waves for their formidable songwriting and producing talents, as well as their endless energy and truly limitless sound, "SEX APPEAL" follows the release of BLACKSTARKIDS' 2021 album Puppies Forever. A bold, expressive means of keeping your youth alive within you, Puppies Forever included standout Gen-Z anthems "ALL COPS ARE BASTARDS*," "JUNO," and "FIGHT CLUB," and received critical acclaim from New York Times, MTV, UPROXX, Billboard, Alternative Press, SPIN, Ones To Watch, Rolling Stone France, The Line Of Best Fit, DIY, Coup De Main, and more.

Well on their way to indie stardom, BLACKSTARKIDS are about to wrap their extensive North American tour with COIN - which kicked off July 12 and saw them stop at major cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, and a hometown Kansas City show. The band also recently wrapped nationwide tours with Glass Animals, beabadoobee, Christian Leave, and GroupLove.

BLACKSTARKIDS' blend garage rock with synth-punk and hip-hop to usher in a new surge of indie. They incorporate each member's wide-ranging influences into their blissful DIY sound - such as Toro Y Moi, N*E*R*D*, Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Outkast, Odd Future, and A Tribe Called Quest - which was heard on their "black coming of age trilogy" of projects Let's Play Sports, Surf and Whatever, Man that featured critically acclaimed singles including "BRITNEY BITCH" and "FRANKIE MUNIZ."

Listen to the new single here:




