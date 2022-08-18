Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BLACKPINK Announces the #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube Shorts

The #PinkVenomChallenge begins on August 19 through September 15, only on YouTube Shorts.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Global pop superstars BLACKPINK announce the #PinkVenomChallenge in partnership with YouTube, kicking off August 19 at 12 AM EST / 1 PM KST exclusively on YouTube Shorts following the debut of their highly anticipated new music video 'Pink Venom'.

Fans (BLINKs) everywhere can also get amped up for the new video and #PinkVenomChallenge with a special countdown livestream starting tonight at 11 PM EST / tomorrow 12 PM KST on BLACKPINK's Official YouTube Channel.

"We are pleased to have another meaningful partnership with YouTube," said BLACKPINK. "Hope we can have some special events with our fans through the #PinkVenomChallenge on Shorts, countdown livestream and our new music video 'Pink Venom'. Stay tuned for it!"

Once BLACKPINK unleashes the music video for 'Pink Venom' on YouTube, the group is inviting fans to head to YouTube Shorts to join the #PinkVenomChallenge. BLINKs around the world can participate by creating and sharing their best dance moves from the 'Pink Venom' music video, adding the hashtag #PinkVenomChallenge to the Shorts caption, and publishing live.

The #PinkVenomChallenge will run through September 15 and upon conclusion, which is also the eve of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK album release, fans can expect a special surprise from the global superstars.

"Every time BLACKPINK releases new music, they up their game to the next level and I am certain that 'Pink Venom' will be no different," said Lyor Cohen, YouTube's Global Head of Music. "I'm all about the #PinkVenomChallenge on Shorts - it's going to be amazing to see what BLINKs around the world create."

In June, BLACKPINK became the first musical artist on YouTube to reach 75 million subscribers and continue to be the most-subscribed with +76.5 million subscribers on their Official Artist Channel. The group has amassed 7.2 billion views globally on YouTube over the past 12 months and were amongst the top 10 most-viewed artists in the world in 2021.

BLACKPINK own three of the 10 all-time top 24-hour music debuts (#3 - "How You Like That," #4 - "Ice Cream," and #10 - "Lovesick Girls."), with BLACKPINK member LISA owning the #6 slot with her solo music video for "LALISA." They also have six videos that have entered YouTube's famed Billion Views Club.




