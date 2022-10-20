BIG|BRAVE Announce New Album 'nature morte'

Canadian trio BIG|BRAVE announce their new album nature morte, out on Feb. 24th, 2023. nature morte follows the band's acclaimed collaborative release with label mates The Body, Leaving None With Small Birds, and draws inspiration from those recording sessions, creating stories that, like many folk tales, are at once specific and universal.

Along with the album's announcement, the band release debut single "carvers, farriers and knaves," one of the most relentless and bracing pieces in the band's oeuvre. Guitarist Mathieu Ball's soaring lines and Robin Wattie's voice twist atop drummer Tasy Hudson's bouldering percussion to create a singularly imposing terrain.

The three members recorded nature morte primarily live over the course of a week at Machines with Magnets with engineer/producer Seth Manchester, pushing the potential of their instruments beyond expectations.

The album tackles the folly of hope, the consequences of trauma, and often centers on the subjugation of femininity in all its pluralities. "It is violent and terrible. It is crushing and alarming. It is common and basic," says guitarist/vocalist Robin Wattie. "It is catastrophic and disheartening."

BIG|BRAVE are an elemental trio who harness an earthen heaviness composed of distorted and textural drones, austere bombast, and Wattie's heart-rending voice. Like recent collaborators The Body, BIG|BRAVE is at the forefront of reconfiguring the landscape of heavy music.

The trio brandish sparseness and density like weapons, cast tense atmospheres with languid tempos and mutate feedback into eruptions of enveloping tempests. nature morte sharpens BIG|BRAVE's ferocity and expansive sound into emotional elegies for the disenfranchised, wringing abstracted textures and pure fervency into songs of unfathomable mass.

Listen to the new single here: