BEECH MOUNTAIN RESORT Shares Lineup for 2023 Summer Music Series

Mar. 13, 2023  

North Carolina's Beech Mountain Resort is pleased to announce the return of its annual outdoor concert series this summer. This year, programming will take place on June 10, July 15, and August 12, and will feature The Revivalists with Son Little, Amos Lee with Langhorne Slim, and Grace Potter with Morgan Wade, respectively.

Nestled in the picturesque North Carolina High Country, Beech Mountain Resort is known as one of the region's premier sites for outdoor recreation. With plenty of opportunities to enjoy mountain biking, fishing, scenic lift rides, yoga, disc golf, and more, attendees are encouraged to make the most of their weekend with quintessential summer activities and on-site dining. To learn more about what Beech Mountain Resort has to offer this summer, visit beechmountainresort.com/summer/.

$55 General Admission and $150 VIP advance tickets to the Beach Mountain Resort Summer Music Series are on sale starting Friday, March 17. VIP pass holders can look forward to early entry into the concert grounds, a premium viewing area in front of the stage, an additional lifted premium viewing area by the VIP tent and VIP bar, access to VIP portable restrooms, and one complimentary drink ticket.

Artist presale opportunities will run Tuesday, March 14 through Thursday, March 16 at midnight. For more information, and to stay up-to-date on all things Beech Mountain, visit here.

BEECH MOUNTAIN SUMMER MUSIC SERIES 2022 LINEUP

Sat. June 10 - The Revivalists with Son Little

Sat. July 15 - Amos Lee with Langhorne Slim

Sat. August 12 - Grace Potter with Morgan Wade



