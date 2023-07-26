BECCA MANCARI Shares New Single 'Homesick Honeybee'

Puerto Rican-Italian Nashville-based musician Becca Mancari (they/them) recently announced their third album, Left Hand, due out this August 25th via Captured Tracks.

Mancari has already shared two previews of the record to critical acclaim, including lead single and queer joy anthem “Over and Over” featuring Julien Baker, and the more guitar-forward “Don’t Even Worry,” written, produced and performed with Brittany Howard.

Today, Mancari shares another taste of Left Hand with “Homesick Honeybee,” a tender ode to their grandfather, whose voicemail opens the track and who was the first member of their family to wholly accept Mancari’s queerness.

Listen to the new single now and watch the visualizer, shot by Becca in the same cave where the album cover image was taken, HERE:

Becca Mancari recently announced a support tour with Joy Oladokun, and a handful of headline dates. Today they announce additional Fall headline shows. These upcoming dates include shows in NYC at Baby's All Right on 9/28, Los Angeles at The Echo on 11/9, a hometown show in Nashville on 10/6 at Blue Room/Third Man Records, plus gigs in Washington DC, Philly, Boston, Toronto, and much more. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 28 at 10am local.

Mancari made their most recent live appearances with Hayley Williams of Paramore, joining her onstage at a recent Madison Square Garden show, as well as performing with her at Love Rising, Nashville’s all-star LGBTQ+ benefit, also featuring Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Brittany Howard and more. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Following the release of their last record, Mancari was in despair, despite the undeniable success of The Greatest Part. Illness in their family, coupled with a disheartening studio session with a producer, led Mancari to begin the hard work of taking ownership of their existence by mending broken relationships and investing in their mental health.

“I didn’t realize it then, but looking back, I was a passenger in my own life,” Mancari says. The transformative period of self-reckoning was the catalyst that ultimately steered Mancari to write and produce their triumphant new album, Left Hand.

Throughout the album’s twelve tracks, Mancari asserts a radical self-acceptance. Left Hand is named for the Mancari family crest from the Italian region of Calabria in which a left hand holds a dagger aloft.

After a lifetime spent feeling like they didn’t belong, Mancari unlocked a perfect metaphor in the crest: “In many cultures children born with a dominant left hand were taught not to use that hand, and were told that using the right hand was ‘normal’ and ‘correct.’ Similarly, queer children are often times told that it’s not ‘normal’ for them to love who they love and that they need to ‘change.’”

Left Hand came out of a dark period in Mancari’s life, yet the joyous, self-produced album is anything but. Wide-open and welcoming, the music beckons all listeners, encouraging community among strangers. To that end, Mancari surrounded themself with some friends and long-time collaborators for the making of Left Hand.

The album was largely co-produced with Juan Solorzano, who has played on all of Mancari's records, and was mixed by Carlos de la Garza, the producer of Paramore’s last record. Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Demi Lovato) also co-wrote and co-produced one track. The album also features trusted friends like Brittany Howard, who Mancari plays with in Bermuda Triangle, as well as Julien Baker and Paramore’s Zac Farro.

Becca Mancari Live Dates

09/10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall*

09/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

09/13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*

09/14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*

09/19 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

09/20 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle*

09/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

09/23 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater*

09/24 - Washington, DC - The Howard*

9/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

9/27 - Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

9/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

9/30 - Montreal, QUE @ Pop Montreal

10/1 - Toronto, ONT @ The Drake Hotel

10/2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

10/3 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

10/6 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man Records

10/26 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

10/28 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

10/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

11/1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/2 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/4 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

11/7 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

11/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/11 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

11/12 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

11/13 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/15 - Austin, TX @ Ballroom at Spider House

11/16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/17 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

*supporting Joy Oladokun

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez