BBMAK Release Single 'So Far Away'

BBMAK, Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally who recently reunited after a 15-year hiatus have released the second single, "So Far Away" from their forthcoming album Powerstation. "So Far Away" is available at all digital retailers.



"So Far Away" is a song ultimately about longing. The soaring guitars and huge drums on this song definitely match the epic scenery in the video" Christian, Mark & Ste

Powerstation was produced by BBMAK, Jonathan Radford Mead, Steve Chrisanthou (Corinne Bailey Rae) & Firebox and is set for release on October 11th via Topanga Creek Records and The Orchard.

"When we got back together last year, we never dreamed we would end up where we are today. We had such good times with BBMAK, from touring with *NSYNC to performing on The Tonight Show to being a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and we thought maybe that was enough. But when we got together again, the magic was still there, so much so that we started writing music again like not a moment had passed. The result is Powerstation, which is coming out in October and we literally can't wait for you to hear it. We've been absolutely blown away by the love, support and excitement from everyone who has come to see us at our shows or written to us online to tell us how much it means to you that we're together again." Christian, Mark & Ste

The band are confirmed to perform their current single, "Bullet Train" on Good Morning America Tuesday, August 20th.

To coincide with the release of Powerstation, the group has one of a kind, unique items up for grabs on their website (www.bbmak.com). Items on the store include the BBMAK Vintage Merch Bundle (1 vintage signed postcard, 2 vintage stickers, set of four pins, and three guitar picks), an acoustic video performance of each buyer's chosen song, a short video message from the band and disposable cameras filled with images taken in the studio, on tour, or around town.

Other exclusive items include a handwritten & signed lyric sheet for one BBMAK song of your choosing, a signed polaroid photo (no two are alike) of the band and, of course, the new album signed by the band.

"Powerstation" Album Track Listing

Bullet Train

So Far Away

No One Like You

Uncivil War

You Don't See Me

We Can Be Lovers

Wolves

Falling Up

Out Of Time

Powerstation

BBMAK will also announce more North American fall tour dates in the coming weeks. The tour, dubbed "Back Here" after their massive 1999 worldwide hit, travelled through such cities as Boston (SOLD OUT), New York, Nashville & Austin, TX this past May.

The multi-platinum selling English pop group has sold more than three million albums to date and had hit singles worldwide between 1999 and 2003, when they disbanded.

Best known for their self-penned infectious guitar driven hits "Back Here," "Out of My Heart" and "The Ghost of You and Me," BBMAK was one of the few bands from that genre to play their own instruments. Billboard Magazine named "Back Here" the 9th Greatest Boy Band Song of All Time.

