BAYLI Releases New Single 'think of drugs'

Multi-faceted pop innovator BAYLI has released her latest single "think of drugs," coinciding with the announcement that BAYLI is Spotify's EQUAL Ambassador for June during the month of PRIDE - a program that celebrates the women making waves in music around the world.

"think of drugs" IS an open letter that compares the feeling of using drugs to the rush of being in love while wrestling with knowing if the connection is real or a toxic crutch. An intimate snapshot of BAYLI's upbringing seeing addiction in her own household and unpacking how that has influenced her own relationships, the song merges R&B and pop into a pensive, smoky slow jam.

"I wrote this song about a year ago in Montreal at my good friend and producer, Brody Myles' studio," shares BAYLI on the single. "We were on a mission to write our most heartfelt and intimate tracks. Songs like this are a big reason it's really important for me to be friends with my collaborators because we're sharing such vulnerable thoughts and experiences while in the studio and it's so important to make sure that the studio is a safe space."

"Writing a song like this feels a lot like journaling and venting to your best friend," BAYLI continues. "I really like to be memoir-esque with my writing, 'think of drugs' covers stuff from my family upbringing to my current struggles now and feels like a raw and real intro if you're just getting to know me as an artist."

"think of drugs" follows recently released single "TELLY BAG," an ode to BAYLI's love for Telfar, fashion, her queer identity, and bad bitches of all genders, sizes, and colors. An homage to the powerful impact Black, queer art and expression has had in 2022, the video empowers people to feel beautiful for who they are and sees a cast of LGBTQ creators from her community - including Diallo Mitch, Brendan Jordan, Kid Kenn, Blossom, and more - come together in a celebration of their individuality and personal style.

BAYLI has long been ahead of the curve and is showing the world how queer, Black art is changing culture by paying homage to it with upbeat, genre-bending pop anthems. Combining masculine and feminine energy in a futuristic, fashion-forward package, BAYLI is an independent artist who recently wrapped a US tour with SHYGIRL.

Her fearless take on what it means to be an artist in the 21st century and genre-blending output is all delivered with a fierce, stylish edge and unabashed confidence inspired by her Brooklyn background. With more music to come, BAYLI released her debut EP stories from new york last year - which included standout tracks "boys lie," "foreigner," and "sushi for breakfast" - and has received acclaim from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Paper Magazine, Dazed, The FADER, Hypebae, Out Magazine, them., NYLON, Wonderland, Numero, CLASH, and more.

Mentored by legendary producer Rick Rubin, BAYLI first made waves as the frontwoman of punk band The Skins. Since then, BAYLI's infectious melodies and signature songwriting have seen her become one of Warner Chappell's most promising new songwriters, writing with artists including Jesse McCartney, Giveon, DLMT, Blu DeTiger, Duckwrth, Bea Miller, Luh Kel, and many more.

Listen to the new single here: