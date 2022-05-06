BAYLI Releases New Single 'TELLY BAG'

Multi-faceted pop innovator BAYLI has released her latest single "TELLY BAG," an ode to BAYLI's love for Telfar, fashion, her queer identity, and bad bitches of all genders, sizes, and colors. The music video sees a cast of LGBTQ creators from her community - including Diallo Mitch, Brendan Jordan, Kid Kenn, Blossom, and more - come together in a celebration of their individuality and personal style.

"It's always been important to me to shed light on communities that are often underrepresented so I really wanted to make sure the 'TELLY BAG' music video was a total celebration of our community and all things gay," says BAYLI on the song. "All of the models in the video are legendary queer artists and creators who we asked to come dressed as their most authentic selves while accessorizing with gender non-conforming pieces from Telfar fresh off the SS22 runway. From Brendan Jordan, who you might know as the iconic kid who vogued DOWN on a local new channel a few years back, to Kidd Kenn, one of the first publicly gay rappers signed to Def Jam Records, the video encapsulates what feels like to be a bad bitch in 2022"

"TELLY BAG' is an homage to the powerful impact black, queer art and expression has had in 2022 so far, so Telfar being the centerpiece for this track was only fitting," BAYLI continues. "The audience that 'TELLY BAG' was made for is a reflection of the brand's motto 'not for you - for everybody'"

BAYLI has long been ahead of the curve and is showing the world how queer, black art is changing culture by paying homage to it with upbeat, genre-bending pop anthems. Combining masculine and feminine energy in a futuristic, fashion-forward package, BAYLI is an independent artist who recently wrapped a US tour with SHYGIRL.

Her fearless take on what it means to be an artist in the 21st century and genre-blending output is all delivered with a fierce, stylish edge and unabashed confidence inspired by her Brooklyn background. With more music to come, BAYLI released her debut EP stories from new york last year - which included standout tracks "boys lie," "foreigner," and "sushi for breakfast" - and has received acclaim from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Paper Magazine, Dazed, The FADER, Hypebae, Out Magazine, them., NYLON, Wonderland, Numero, CLASH, and more.

First making waves as the frontwoman of punk band The Skins, BAYLI's infectious melodies and signature songwriting were cultivated under the mentorship of music guru Rick Rubin. Since then, BAYLI has moved on to become one of Warner Chappell's most promising new songwriters and has written with artists including Jesse McCartney, Giveon, DLMT, Blu DeTiger, Duckwrth, Bea Miller, Luh Kel, and many more.

Watch the new music video here: