BALTHVS to Release PALE BLUE DOT Single Ahead of MANIFEST Album

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Bogotá-based psychedelic trio BALTHVS has released a new single, PALE BLUE DOT, ahead of the band's sixth studio album, MANIFEST, set to arrive via Mixto Records. The song addresses themes of global unity and humanity's precarious place in the universe, drawing inspiration from astronomer Carl Sagan.

MANIFEST arrives via Mixto Records on Friday, October 7. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now.

'We are fans of Carl Sagan and his cosmic message,' says BALTHVS, 'and we wanted to write a song praising global unity and a call awareness to our precarious position in the universe. Why destroy the one place that we call home, while there is nowhere else to go anyway?'

Recorded over two years between BALTHVS' busy international touring schedule, MANIFEST stakes a claim for the future of psychedelic music with a fearless, globally influenced fusion of drum 'n' bass, vaporwave, Ethiopian music, indie rock, jazz and more. Committed to capturing the same chemistry they create on stage, the band tracked the album using the same live performance rigs, centered around analog direct systems from Chile's DSM Humboldt and Fender instruments. Longtime collaborator and Bogotá-based producer/engineer Christian Cifuentes helped shape the project's sprawling sonic palette while preserving their iconic spontaneous energy.

MANIFEST features such deeply immersive new tracks as 'Motion (For Ashra),' which honors the psychedelic lineage that continues to shape BALTHVS' sound by interpolating 'Oasis,' from legendary Kosmische Musik guitarist Manuel Göttsching's groundbreaking Ashra project. Further highlights include 'Eternal Flow' and 'Liminal Stages,' both of which are joined by expansive session performance videos that showcase the band's sonic approach, streaming now on YouTube.

'Hermetic principles have guided the band since the beginning,' says BALTHVS. 'We attribute our success to the strict following of those principles. Alchemy was never dabbling in chemistry; it was all an analogy for internal processes. True alchemy lies in knowing yourself, then committing entirely to that knowledge and purpose. We've tried our best to stick to these principles, and we have really tried to MANIFEST for the past half-decade.'

BALTHVS is introducing fans to the world of MANIFEST with an ongoing international live run, resuming July 17 at Quebec City, QC's Festival d'Eté de Québec. US dates begin October 8 at Livingston, KY's Moonshiner's Ball and then continue through the month. Additional dates will be announced. For updates and ticket information, please visit balthvs.com.

With over 120M+ worldwide streams to date, BALTHVS has built a genre-fluid sound that swirls psychedelia, funk, surf, disco, cumbia, Middle Eastern melody, and spiritual-jazz improvisation. Founded in 2019 by self-taught guitarist Balthazar Aguiree, the band — which also includes bassist Johanna Mercuriana and drummer Santiago Lizcano — maintains a clear vision across an ever-evolving body of work that now spans six full-length LPs, multiple single releases, and countless performances, blurring boundaries while staying rooted in live instrumentation and spontaneous energy.

The trio has brought their music to stages in 94 cities across 26 countries and four continents, including dates with My Morning Jacket, and sets at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Outside Lands, Electric Forest, Jam Cruise 22, and more, as well as appearances on KEXP, Gilles Peterson's Worldwide Café, and BBC Radio.

Tracklist

In-N-Out (Goin' Downtown)

Liminal Stages

Motion (For Ashra)

Rare Psalms

Eternal Flow

Pale Blue Dot

Flesh and Soul

Year of the Snake

Sunday

Forecast (World Is) More Than I Can Handle

BALTHVS – Live 2026

AUGUST 21 – Chico, CA – The Hazy Hideaway Music & Arts Festival †

SEPTEMBER 6 – Lake George, NY – Adirondack Independence Music Festival †

SEPTEMBER 20 – Minneapolis, MN – MODE by flickr: The World's Photography Festival †

OCTOBER 8 – Livingston, KY – Moonshiner's Ball †

OCTOBER 9 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

OCTOBER 10 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

OCTOBER 11 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy

OCTOBER 13 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

OCTOBER 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

OCTOBER 16 – Austin, TX – Meanwhile Brewing

OCTOBER 17 – Chicago, IL – Ramova Theatre

OCTOBER 18 – Detroit, MI – El Club

OCTOBER 20 – Denver, CO – Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

OCTOBER 22 – San Diego, CA – The Holding Company

OCTOBER 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

OCTOBER 24 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

OCTOBER 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

OCTOBER 29 – Portland, OR – The Get Down

OCTOBER 30 – Bellingham, WA – The Wild Buffalo †

† Festival Appearance

MANIFEST was recorded over two years amid the band's international touring schedule and incorporates influences ranging from drum 'n' bass and vaporwave to Ethiopian music, indie rock, and jazz.

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