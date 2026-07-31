J.P. Reali to Release GRATEFUL BLUES EP, a Tribute to the GRATEFUL DEAD

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Musician J.P. Reali has released a new EP titled GRATEFUL BLUES, a collection of songs paying tribute to the GRATEFUL DEAD through a blues arrangement style.

GRATEFUL BLUES includes the previously released singles 'I Need A Miracle' and 'West L.A. Fadeaway' as well as new focus track 'Loose Lucy.' The 6-song valentine to the iconic and enduring ensemble arrives just ahead of Jerry Garcia's birthday tomorrow, August 1 – a fitting gift from the lifelong Deadhead. GRATEFUL BLUES is also available on CD.

'I am extremely excited for my contribution to the universe of Grateful Dead music to be available around the globe for everyone to enjoy!' shares Reali.

The half-dozen Dead nuggets featured on GRATEFUL BLUES run the range – from early, blues-laden rarities to deeper album cuts to fan favorites – each reimagined in Reali's own vernacular. Just like the notoriously adventurous group that sparked the project, Reali sought to create new, atypical versions of these decades-old songs.

Photo Credit: Cary Brady



Photo Credit: Cary Brady

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