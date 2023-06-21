BAKAR Releases New Single 'Alive!' From New Album

British artist Bakar reveals his brand new single “Alive!” Available now at all DSPs, the new single comes alongside an official music video.

Bakar’s new single is fueled by post-punk bass lines and London grit underpinning his signature vocal ability.

The compelling music video for “Alive!” was directed by rubberband (Lucky Daye, Omar Apollo, Glass Animals), in which Bakar brings Central London rush-hour traffic to an absolute standstill with a remarkable performance, akin to a modern-day Gene Kelly in the iconic Singing In The Rain film.

Bakar’s new single follows his Halo Freestyle (Already Glowing) and previous offering “Good News,” which debuted at Givenchy’s F/W 2023 Show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris earlier this year.

Resisting categorization during his steady growth into the spotlight, Bakar offers all the lyrical prowess of a rapper, the virtuosic poise of a producer, and the pop craft of a singer-songwriter.

Born in Camden, North London and raised on Choice FM, RnB CDs, and the Quran, Bakar’s early musical influences spanned from London’s burgeoning grime scene to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and English indie acts like The Maccabees.

Bakar propelled into the limelight with his 2018 mixtape BADKID, produced with frequent collaborator Zack Nahome in what has become a fruitful partnership; his single “Hell N Back” swiftly followed in 2019 - a track that previously peaked at #1 on Billboard’s AAA chart and is currently experiencing a resurgence in popularity, having peaked within the Top 20 of the UK Official Singles Chart - a career highlight for the young Brit.

Following Bakar’s standout debut appearance at this year’s Coachella, the Camden born-and-bred artist will appear on festival stages in the US and across Europe this Summer, including Lollapalooza and a main stage slot at Reading & Leeds.

The latest in a string of singles, “Alive!” showcases Bakar’s unrivaled lyrical prowess, and gritty London-infused musicality. With this track, he continues to prove why he’s regarded as one of the UK’s most popular alternative acts.