BAKAR Releases New Single 'Alive!' From New Album

The single comes alongside an official music video.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 3 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023
Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June' Photo 4 Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June'

BAKAR Releases New Single 'Alive!' From New Album

British artist Bakar reveals his brand new single “Alive!” Available now at all DSPs, the new single comes alongside an official music video.

Bakar’s new single is fueled by post-punk bass lines and London grit underpinning his signature vocal ability.

The compelling music video for “Alive!” was directed by rubberband (Lucky Daye, Omar Apollo, Glass Animals), in which Bakar brings Central London rush-hour traffic to an absolute standstill with a remarkable performance, akin to a modern-day Gene Kelly in the iconic Singing In The Rain film.

Bakar’s new single follows his Halo Freestyle (Already Glowing) and previous offering “Good News,” which debuted at Givenchy’s F/W 2023 Show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris earlier this year.

Resisting categorization during his steady growth into the spotlight, Bakar offers all the lyrical prowess of a rapper, the virtuosic poise of a producer, and the pop craft of a singer-songwriter.

Born in Camden, North London and raised on Choice FM, RnB CDs, and the Quran, Bakar’s early musical influences spanned from London’s burgeoning grime scene to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and English indie acts like The Maccabees.

Bakar propelled into the limelight with his 2018 mixtape BADKID, produced with frequent collaborator Zack Nahome in what has become a fruitful partnership; his single “Hell N Back” swiftly followed in 2019 - a track that previously peaked at #1 on Billboard’s AAA chart and is currently experiencing a resurgence in popularity, having peaked within the Top 20 of the UK Official Singles Chart - a career highlight for the young Brit.

Following Bakar’s standout debut appearance at this year’s Coachella, the Camden born-and-bred artist will appear on festival stages in the US and across Europe this Summer, including Lollapalooza and a main stage slot at Reading & Leeds.

The latest in a string of singles, “Alive!” showcases Bakar’s unrivaled lyrical prowess, and gritty London-infused musicality. With this track, he continues to prove why he’s regarded as one of the UK’s most popular alternative acts. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Photo
Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer

“Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas” is a documentary film, which is a love letter to the band and the city that helped make them one of the biggest acts in the world. The film takes an intimate look at performances of the band’s “Mercury Tour” and interviews, Dan, Wayne, Ben and Daniel recount the evolution of the band. Watch the video trailer now!

2
Dark Below Release New Single Make Believe Photo
Dark Below Release New Single 'Make Believe'

The song features a massive, wall of sound vibe – Thanks to producer Malcolm Springer (Matchbox 20, Collective Soul, Fear Factory, Josey Scott).  The song was recorded at East Iris Studios in Nashville, TN.  The band is influenced by Chevelle, Breaking Benjamin, and 10 Years – and that heavy alternative sound shines through on this new release.

3
LP Shares One Like You Ahead of Album Release in September Photo
LP Shares 'One Like You' Ahead of Album Release in September

Written during sessions held between the island of Grand Cayman and Palm Springs, LP worked with collaborators Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds of Summer), Andrew Berkeley Martin (Palaye Royale), and GRAMMY-nominated producer-songwriter Matthew Pauling to deliver a poignant and emotionally resonant work that showcases LP’s growth and self-discovery.

4
Bloc Party Announce Surprise New EP The High Life EP Photo
Bloc Party Announce Surprise New EP 'The High Life EP'

The news follows a busy first half of 2023 for Bloc Party. Fresh off of an extensive worldwide tour in support of Paramore, the band recently released EP title track “High Life,” and their first ever collaboration with another artist, “Keep It Rolling” (with KennyHoopla). Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023
Oliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a CrowdOliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a Crowd
Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1
Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET