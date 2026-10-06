BADSQUATCH Releases 'All My Friends Are Parasites' Single; Nebraska Tour October–November

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BADSQUATCH has released a new single and video titled 'All My Friends Are Parasites.' The track is described as straight out of an old-school thrash catalogue, complete with ripping guitars featuring Cinthya Blackcat on lead, and a snarling attitude of somebody who is completely fed up with the people around them. The song will be the final single from his upcoming debut album, a fourteen-track mental health piece that he says is an account of his journey of learning what it is to be human.

As people grow into more knowledgeable, centered, and complete versions of themselves, there's a common experience that happens during stages of growth where one finally wakes up to realize that certain relationships are more one-sided than others. It's a difficult moment to understand that people you may even love don't reciprocate the same respect or value for the connection that you do, and when you are only pouring into others, yet they never pour back, it becomes a very draining relationship to be in. Harder still, is learning to set new boundaries with these people as you move forward in your life on the journey to becoming the best version of yourself. Sometimes in that learning process, those boundaries can be vehemently and even harshly laid down.

BADSQUATCH's journey to understand what it means to be human speaks on this with an explosion of exasperation in this new song. He talks of drowning in empathy, some unapologetic boundary-setting, and even straight up pointing the finger at you with a big 'you suck'. Following all of his gnashing of teeth, he does round out the song to include himself by changing the lyric to 'we' all suck. Maybe he's reminding himself, or us, that we all can be an emotional vampire, and the journey that it is to be human involves a sense of self awareness, especially when one wants to grow.

Tour Dates

Thursday October 8th @ Copper Dollar Ranch in Plattsmouth, NE

Friday October 9th @ Culinary Dropout in Omaha, NE

Friday October 16th @ Brokedown Palace in Omaha, NE

Friday October 23rd @ Smitty's Place in Rushville, NE

Saturday October 24th @ The Vet's Club in Valentine, NE

Thursday October 29th @ Jay's in Omaha, NE

Friday October 30th @ One More Bar in Lincoln, NE

Thurs. November 5th @ 1867 in Lincoln, NE w/ With A Vengeance (Tommy Vext)

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 13 Hrs 07 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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