BABY QUEEN Releases 'You Shaped Hole' Video

Pop's new anti-hero in ascendance Baby Queen has premiered the official video for her new single "You Shaped Hole," directed by Harry Law. "You Shaped Hole" is the fifth track to be taken from the eagerly awaited mixtape The Yearbook, set for release on September 3rd via Island Records/slowplay.

Baby Queen aka Bella Latham says: "I really wanted this video to bring the adolescent tumult of the song to life. It's set in a high school in North East London and follows a solitary journey through heartbreak, pain and the boundless determination to rise above those feelings. I wanted to capture the passion I felt when I wrote it, and there was something about the idea of dancing around empty hallways and yelling the lyrics into the abyss that felt intimate and strangely familiar."

"You Shaped Hole" is the latest in a series of songs marking the new musical era of Baby Queen, which started at the top end of 2021 with "Raw Thoughts" and follows the release of her debut Medicine EP in November. This latest chapter culminates with the release of The Yearbook, a new 10 track mixtape. The experiences that informed the songs on The Yearbook unfolded when Bella moved to London at 18, joined rock bands and fell in love and headfirst into the city's party scene. They are bittersweet and brilliant. "It's important to be able to capture a full range of emotion," she says of the songs on The Yearbook, which include previous releases "These Drugs," "Dover Beach," and "American Dream." "I want the listener to feel like they're on the top of a London bus, travelling through a city they've moved to for the very first time, seeing the world through new eyes."

The songs are born from personal experiences she has chosen to keep under wraps for years. Taking us as far back as 2018, they're her most diaristic work to date, chronicling her coming-of-age. "It's an American coming-of-age film," she says of the final project's concept. "It feels confusing, happy, free, lonely... all of these things you go through when you are growing up."

After rousing sets at Standon Calling and Tramlines, Baby Queen continues her summer festival run with performances at Boardmasters and Reading & Leeds before heading out on the road with Sea Girls in October. On November 9th & 10th she is set to play her highly anticipated debut headline shows at London's Omeara, which sold out in a matter of days.

