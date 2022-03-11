Ayron Jones Releases New Song 'Hot Friends (Live in Paris)'

Rising Seattle-star Ayron Jones continues to cement his place as one of the most exciting new artists in the world of rock. Having just been nominated for Best New Rock Artist at the prestigious American iHeartRadio Music Awards, he releases an electric version of his new single 'Hot Friends (Live In Paris)' and music video today via Big Machine/John Varvatos Records.

Written alongside Tarek Jafar and Paul Meany, the track featured on his critically praised debut album CHILD OF THE STATE. Loudwire, American Songwriter and Classic Rock Magazine named the autobiographical project one of the best albums of 2021.

With the massive success of his US Top 5 debut 'Take Me Away', Ayron laid a foundation for Top 10 'Supercharged' and the multi-week No. 1 US single 'Mercy'. On a trajectory of breaking barriers, Ayron explains "being black in the rock industry, I was forging a path into establishments and on to tours that had not previously embraced an artist like me. But the one thing that always changed minds and spoke for itself was the music."

The gritty, genre-blending artist's reach now extends well beyond the 90s grunge scene roots. Ayron has played alongside Run DMC, Public Enemy, Rahkim, Jeff Beck, Theory of a Deadman, Robin Trower, and Spearhead, plus opened for iconic acts such as The Rolling Stones, Guns 'N' Roses, B.B. King and Shinedown.

Watch the new music video here: