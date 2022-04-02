Award-Winning New Jersey Pianist Dr. Patricio Molina Partners with YAMAHA

Dr. Patricio Molina has been named a Yamaha Artist. With this distinction he joins the ranks of some of the world's greatest classical, jazz and contemporary pianists including Richard Danielpour, Billy Childs, and Elton John. He is the first ever Chilean-Syrian to become a Yamaha Artist.

"I am proud and delighted to welcome Dr. Patricio Molina to the roster of distinguished Yamaha Artists. Dr. Molina has established himself as an innovative educator and accomplished performing and recording artist. We look forward to supporting his activities and unique musical journey in the years to come", said Bonnie Barrett, Director of Yamaha Artist Services New York.

Patricio began his career as a child prodigy in Chile, and immigrated to Paterson, New Jersey at the age of thirteen to join Manhattan School of Music on a full scholarship. He became the first ever graduate of two doctorates at Rutgers University in 2019 and 2020, expanding his career into composing. He is also an award-winning educator in the arts.

"I appreciate that Yamaha is a democratic company, providing high-quality instruments at all price levels. Against my teacher's advice, I practiced on a Yamaha P60 Keyboard since it was the only quality instrument my immigrant family could afford, and that instrument took me very far. I graduated with a full scholarship from Manhattan School of Music and played with Lang Lang, all while preparing on an affordable Yamaha Keyboard. If you can afford it, a more expensive instrument from Yamaha is available; the quality is always there regardless." Dr. Patricio Molina, Yamaha Artist

Yamaha Artists enjoy access to a network of artist services worldwide including the provision of pianos for performance, a recording studio, and a piano salon in mid-town Manhattan. They are called upon to contribute to the development of Yamaha products, serve on expert advisory panels, and represent the brand with performances and recordings.

Patricio serves as Associate Director of the Conservatory at Newark School of the Arts and Music Director at St. Thomas the Apostle Church of Bloomfield, New Jersey. He is co-founder and President of NYC and Chile-based Notes for Growth Foundation, which creates access to music education for underprivileged children with an instrument donation program and supports the work of artists from underrepresented groups. Learn more at www.patriciofmolina.com.

For inquiries, please contact pmolinak@gmail.com.