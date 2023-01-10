Avey Tare Shares 'The Musical' & 'Hey Bog'

Avey Tare, the solo project of Animal Collective's Dave Portner, will release his new album 7s on February 17 via Domino. Following three solo albums and one release under Avey Tare's Slasher Flicks, 7s was recorded with producer Adam McDaniel (Angel Olsen, Archers of Loaf) at Drop of Sun Studios in Portner's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, and he describes the album as "a dreamy surrealist landscape."

Today, Avey Tare shares two new songs from 7s - "The Musical," with a video by Ellie Thatcher, and "Hey Bog," with a visualizer by Abby Portner.

7s will be available on CD, standard LP, Indie Edition LP (violet vinyl), Domino Mart LP (violet vinyl + poster) and digitally. Preorder: Dom Mart | Digital

Avey Tare will tour 7s across North America this spring, kicking off March 23 in Asheville. Dates are below and tickets will be available Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local here.

You remember how it was, don't you, back in the Spring of 2020? Knowing so little about what any of us should do, so many of us crawled inside our quarters to find new obsessions or indulge the familiar ones, unencumbered by anything else we could do.

At home in the woods on the eastern edge of Asheville, N.C., Avey Tare took the latter path, sequestering himself in his small home studio to sort the songs he'd written and recorded with friends in the instantly distant before times-Animal Collective's Time Skiffs, of course, their astonishing document of communal creativity a quarter-century into the enterprise.

He often worked there for 12 hours a day, tweaking mixes alone, save the birds and bears and his girlfriend, Madelyn. By Fall, though, it was done, so what next? How else should Avey now occupy himself in his cozy little room? The answer became 7s, his fourth solo album (and first in four years), an enchanting romp through the playground of his head. He wasn't, however, going to do it alone.

Avey Tare 2023 Tour

3/23: The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

3/24: Lodge of Sorrows - Savannah, GA

3/25: Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

3/27: Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

3/28: Songbyrd - Washington, DC

3/29: First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA

3/31: Market Hotel - Brooklyn, NY

4/01: Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

4/03: Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC

4/04: The Drake Underground - Toronto, ON

4/06: El Club - Detroit, MI

4/07: Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL

4/08: 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

4/27: Henry Miller Memorial Library - Big Sur, CA

4/28: The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

4/29: HopMonk Tavern - Novato, CA

5/01: Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

5/02: The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

5/03: Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

5/05: Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

5/06: Lost Lake Lounge - Denver, CO

5/08: Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

5/09: Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

5/10: Casbah - San Diego, CA

5/13: Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA