Avery Lynch Shares 'The Kids Table' EP

Rising indie singer/songwriter Avery Lynch has shared her debut EP "The Kids Table". The seven track project is an impressive exhibit of Lynch's lyrical prowess and storytelling ability, full of lush imagery and engaging melodies. "The Kids Table" is varied and immersive, shifting from intense, upbeat bops to mellow piano driven ballads.

"The Kids Table EP is my most meaningful project to me so far," Avery shares about the record. "Every song is about something in my life, the really good and the really bad. I got to write about my mental health which was something I've never done before, and I got to reflect on my life and where I am, and how fun, scary, and confusing it all is. This project is such a huge insight into my life and I hope everyone has something in there they can connect with. "

The EP's focus track is the tremulous ballad duet "okay (with ROSIE)". The track's production is bravely simple, with Lynch's and ROSIE's vocals taking center stage - supported only by a gentle piano track. The song is meant to serve as a port in the storm, a reassuring whisper that things will always turn out alright in the end, even through the hardest times.

Previous single "i'm sorry if i hurt u sometimes" is an achingly tender composition made for hopeless romantics and bleeding hearts. The track opens with a solitary piano intro before transforming into a veritable sad girl anthem propelled by a four-on-the-floor beat. Here, Avery wrestles with the realization that a long-term relationship isn't what she thought and the painful decision of having to let go.

"Love of My Life" is an unabashed confessional driven by melancholy piano and orchestral synths, with Avery earnestly professing her commitment to the one she loves. The track is a touching ode to the beauty of first love, laced with a sweet hope that it will last forever.

Lynch goes deep on "could never be me", a nuanced exploration of her struggle with mental health and negative self-image. The track is sonically soothing, incorporating gentle synth melodies and delicate harmonies. This softness creates a perfect juxtaposition with the stark lyricism. The lyric "and after each night I wake up healing, from all the damage I did feeling" resonates powerfully as a mission statement for the track.

"Kids Table" is a courageously vulnerable glimpse into Lynch's struggle with the transition from childhood to adulthood. Melancholy and delicate in its production, "Kids Table" utilizes a compelling combination of instrumentals and synth to capture the raw emotion of the song. The track is bolstered by Lynch's soaring, gauzy vocals and heartbeat like percussion.

"Obvious" is seeped in a sweet naivete, perfectly capturing the excitement and irony of finally acknowledging a love that was inherent all along. Building from a minimalist start to a powerful end, "Obvious" is finished with an intimate rough cut direct from the studio that packs a powerful emotional punch.

Recent single "Sleepover" is a buoyant pop track with giddy lyrics about youthful love to match. The track opens with a punchy guitar lick and Lynch's airy vocals suggesting "how 'bout you meet me where the train stops running" before evolving into a true love-pop song that reminds every listener of the whimsy involved in being young, carefree, and enamored.

"The Kids Table" EP is out now.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, Avery Lynch has been composing since she was 8 years old, always finding music to be a steady companion and culminating in an invitation to study at the Berklee College of Music. Quarantined during the pandemic, Avery found herself inspired to create, using TikTok as the platform to amplify her voice. She quickly found an impressive amount of success with over 328k followers and 6.5m likes accumulated in her first year on the platform.

After building off her successful debut single "I Put You First (& You Did Too)," Avery's independent rise continued with her self-released debut EP To Love Someone Else, which has amassed more than 12 million streams to date. The title song "To Love Someone Else" has also found monster success with over 10 million streams across platforms and zero editorial playlist support.

The independent rise continued with the release of "Out Of Love With You," a song inspired by Alessia Cara's track by the same name and released with Alessia's support (who is even credited as a writer on the track) and debuted with one million streams in one month. To end this first chapter Avery gave back to her fans with her As Written Vol 1. EP a practice in returning to her roots as a composer; scaling back her music, both new and old, to redeliver the tracks in their purest form.

Most recently Avery has returned with a new EP titled When It Ends, which explores the tumultuous nature of relationships as a whole - romantic, platonic, and the undefined spaces in between. The first single "Sh*t People," climbed to over 600,000 streams across platforms in under a month, which was followed by another successful ballad "Round & Round." Avery's final single featured her first collaboration, and music video, with fellow rising star JORDY on her title track "When It Ends."

Avery Lynch is more than a breath of fresh air, her music brings steadiness to the entropy of life. Her music can't be put into words since it can only be truly heard when sung by one person and one person only: Avery Lynch.

Listen to the new EP here: