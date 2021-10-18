Avenue Beat Shares New 'the debut farewell album'

Pop revolutionaries Avenue Beat have released released "the debut farewell album" fits the mold they've built from their early beginnings. Taking a cue from Banksy - Sami Bearden, Savana Santos and Sam Backoff shredded their collaboration on the verge of releasing their debut album.

Rather than shelve the dozen tracks that measure life during the pandemic and shutdown, they highlighted their signature wit and opted to make it both an eagerly anticipated debut and a final note in a career that defied convention.

Having established themselves as DIY girls creating low-impact songs about culture malaise, social injustice, the torque of the daily grind and the ironic role of Pop music to clean up the things Adderal, Ritalin and Xanax can't touch, Avenue Beat collects "F2020," "WOMAN," "i don't really like your boyfriend" and fleshes those songs out with a series of songs that culminate in the bittersweet harmony-forward end-of-the-journey "this is goodbye."

With additional production from Julian Bunetta, known for his work with One Direction, Rita Ora and Fifth Harmony, Avenue Beat delivers a Pop gem as the first and final chapter. For anyone weathering break-ups, break-offs or just breaks who's looking for higher ground knows, finding grace in the conflicting emotions isn't easy. But now, there's "the debut farewell album". All you have to do is listen.

Listen to the new album here: