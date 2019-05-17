Ava Rowland Premieres New Video EXIT SIGN

Modern country singer and songwriter Ava Rowland world premiered a new video today for "Exit Sign" on her YouTube channel. The song is the second single from Ava's 2018 EP, Polaroid Picture. The video features a live solo presentation of Ava with her guitar, showcasing her dynamic vocal abilities on a song that she holds very dear to her heart.



"This is the most personal song on my EP I wrote because it deals with the complexities of an abusive relationship I was in," Ava explains. "I was battling whether I should stay or leave, and all the conflicting feelings which accompany a situation like that. Ultimately, I saw an 'Exit Sign' and made the decision to walk through it, never looking back. This song is a testament for those types of relationships that people sometimes find themselves in."



Ava Rowland Shows:

MAY 31 - Strikeout Lanes / Wellington, Ohio

JUN 22 -

JUL 04 - Rochester 4th of July / Rochester, Ohio

JUL 06 - Rich Hill's 4th of July

JUL 12 - Attica Raceway Park / Attica, Ohio

JUL 13 - Quaker Steak & Lube / Medina, Ohio

JUL 27 - The Smoke House Lodge & Cabins / Monteagle, Tenn.

AUG 10 - North Ridgeville Corn Festival / North Ridgeville, Ohio

AUG 17 - Quaker Steak & Lube / Valley View, Ohio

AUG 24 - Lorain County Fair / Wellington, Ohio

SEP 14 - Country Roads Music Fest / New London, Ohio

