Ava Della Pietra Unveils Bold New Single 'ego'

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Ava Della Pietra sets out on an exhilarating new chapter with the launch of her latest single "ego," now available on all digital platforms.

Marking a refreshing evolution from her prior "girl-next-door" persona, "ego" presents a mature, self-assured Ava in a light we've never seen before. Building on her standout Broadway performances and relatable high school experiences, this latest track delves into a captivating tale of self-discovery within a complex relationship.

"I wrote 'ego' about a guy who was a player, and the whirlwind of emotions I went through in that experience,” Ava shares. “Ultimately, I realized that he was mostly focused on elevating his own self-image.”

Collaborating with top-tier producers, "ego" is poised to extend Ava's legacy of deeply connecting with audiences. Its thoughtful lyrics and entrancing melodies are in line with her signature style, but offer an updated, edgy twist. Reflecting on her transformative time filming her debut music video for "ego," Ava notes, “Shooting on a subway set amidst atmospheric fog and pulsating strobe lighting was so surreal. The entire endeavor was an experience I'll treasure forever."

Esteemed outlets like American Songwriter, which lauded Ava as a “prolific, motivated, and multi-faceted creative,” and Parade, which emphasized her authentic songwriting prowess, have consistently celebrated her accomplishments.

With ten national and international awards under her belt, Ava’s influence on the songwriting scene is increasingly significant. As Hollywood Life asserted, "Ava is poised to be a songwriting powerhouse of her generation."

In recent years, Ava has made considerable impact on the music landscape. With more than 3.2 million streams, a strong following of 450,000 on social media, and a staggering 3.1 million YouTube views, her reach is unmistakable. Ava is more than just another talented artist; she’s an extraordinary prodigy. Besides her celestial vocals, she is also a multi-instrumentalist, proficient in piano, guitar, bass, violin, and ukulele.

By the age of ten, she recorded her first original song and has since written over 130 songs, with an incredible 32 crafted during a quarantine period on Long Island. Her commitment and exceptional gifts are manifest in her extensive repertoire. Songwriting competitions worldwide have acknowledged Ava, and her alliances with industry titans like Will Hicks and Jon Levine have positioned her among an esteemed set of artists.

Early in her journey, Ava joined forces with Hicks in the UK, producing hits like "Optimist" – which not only drew media attention but also climbed to #50 on the Top 40 radio chart. Ava's musical offerings aren’t merely catchy; they tackle profound issues, like the border crisis in her song "Home," which Parade Magazine praised as a "pop ray of hope." “I was extremely inspired,” Ava recalls. “My emotions found their way into fresh lyrics”, she adds, with no trace of exaggeration.

Ava’s creative flair also shows in her chart performance. Hits like "happy for you" and “i’ve been thinking” have graced the Hot AC Radio and Mediabase charts, respectively. Whether she’s penning lyrics about personal journeys or broader social concerns, her lyrical ingenuity consistently resonates with her audience.

Her 2022 debut EP truth or truth, was a significant landmark, featuring standout tracks like “depend on me”. The album further solidified Ava’s position in the industry, attracting praise and attention from major media outlets. Influenced by artists ranging from Dua Lipa to Ed Sheeran, Ava’s distinct voice and style set her apart. Fresh off a whirwind tour spanning New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania this past summer, her ever-expanding fan base awaits eagerly for what’s next.

Now, having composed hundreds of songs, graduating as valedictorian of her high school class, and gaining admission to Harvard University’s prestigious joint studies program with Berklee College of Music, Ava is more prepared than ever to make a lasting impact on the musical world. "Music is my journal, a true snapshot of my life, and a compelling medium for sharing my thoughts and ideas," she concludes.

Photo credit: Georgia Nerheim