Autumn Luz Releases Debut LP MOMENTS

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Philadelphia alt rock artist Autumn Luz has released her debut full-length album, Moments, out now.

Autumn Luz's debut full-length album, Moments, is a sonic scrapbook of vulnerable vignettes exploring love, lust, loss, and the transient nature of human connection. Across seven songs, the record traces the impermanence of relationships—romantic infatuations fade, broken hearts mend, and toxic dynamics dissolve.

'Everything eventually fades. Love is the only thing that never really does,' says the Philadelphia-based artist. 'I try to showcase this with all its darkness but present just enough light so it's not pain for its own sake. There's compassion and grace throughout the album.'

The long-awaited release marks a profound evolution of Autumn Luz's shadowy yet seductive artistic sensibility. Moments pairs dramatic arrangements with desert blues guitar, grunge-inflected riffage, and subtle touches of Latin and Middle Eastern musicality, gothic influences, jazz, classical, soul, and '90s alternative rock.

'All of my demos start as acoustic piano and soprano voice,' Autumn explains. 'They're too pretty, so I always want my producer to f@&# them up by giving them some dirt and angst,' Autumn Luz details.

Moments features longtime producer Samwe plus new collaborations with composer and multi-instrumentalist Matthew Gnat, as well as contributions from Autumn Luz's live band for the first time. Grammy Award-winning engineer and four-time Grammy nominee Samantha Rosen mixed the record and produced most of the vocals.

The album follows a series of singles and an EP that have earned praise from Amplify Music Magazine, Analogue Trash, Glide Magazine, Happy Mag, Jazziz Magazine, and Left of the Dial. Those releases also received airplay and chart success on radio stations across the United States and Canada.

The seven-song album lives in that twilight space between sadness and healing. The album opens with the pulsating West African groove of 'Saturn's Fall,' a thoughtfully-adorned track that patiently unfolds with delicate layers of ambience, plinking piano melodies, and gentle talk-sing vocals. The outro ascends with some tasty blues-rock guitar leads. This is a frisky song, and the opening lyrics hint at the impulsive nature of lustful desires. She sings: I set a rule and drew a line /you stood behind and didn't mind/but we both know we find it tough/not moving 'fore the gun goes off/I meant it to be true this time/It really was a need of mine/Then in appreciation for your efforts/I suddenly saw my own flag drop. 'I wanted the song to be fun and messy,' Autumn says laughing.

The psychedelic song, 'Potentilla Indica,' has a floating-in-space kind of sensibility with its ethereal slide guitar swooshes and creepy, almost baroque melodies. Named after the invasive false strawberry plant that overtook Autumn's patio while she was writing it, the song blurs the line between personal memory and surreal imagery. 'Everything in this song is true, including the splinter that pierced the callus in my foot,' Autumn details.

Closing the album is the title track, 'Moments,' which was written during a reflective period in Autumn's life. The song is built on glistening, clean-tone guitar chordal ideas, amorphous textures, trip-hop passages, 1960s guitar leads, and Autumn's gorgeously plaintive vocals. The song draws from multiple human relationships as well as her deep connection to a beloved wildflower garden. 'When I wrote it, I was living alone for the first time,' she recalls. 'It was a huge transition and gave me space to see everything more clearly.'





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