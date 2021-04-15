Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Autogramm Premiere Video For 'Mantra'

The track is featured on the band’s sophomore album, 'No Rules,' out tomorrow.

Apr. 15, 2021  
Autogramm, the synth-driven, power-pop trio from Vancouver premiered a video for their latest single, "Mantra" today via Indie88, created by award-winning director Shayne Ehman (METZ/'Asphalt Watches'). The track is featured on the band's sophomore album, No Rules, out tomorrow via Nevado Records. Pre-order No Rules here.

Discussing "Mantra," guitarist/vocalist Jiffy Marx noted, "On our first tour to Mexico we flew in on a red eye flight then partied all night every night for a week. It was super fun but my internal clock never really adjusted - I'd be up until 3 or 4am every night and then waking at 7am, which is when I usually get up at home. The lyrics for 'Mantra' are literally a mantra I made up to help clear my mind on those mornings when every part of me except my stupid brain knew that I needed more than 3 or 4 hours sleep!"

Director Ehman added, "The members of Autogramm and I all have a relationship to skateboarding. The lyrics of "Mantra" describe a certain relationship to satori, meditation, focus/flow, repetition, mind/no mind, of being in the zone. Things which are felt when skateboarding is good yet are difficult if not impossible to describe using words. The song is a 'mantra'. A way of training to be prepared for flow when you need to flow".

Marx, bassist CC Voltage, and Chicago-based drummer The Silo, draw on influences from The Cars, The Go Go's, Gary Numan, 20/20 and Devo. Along with calling Canada, the U.S., UK and Germany home at various points, the band also has a long-standing connection to the art, punk, and skateboarding communities world-wide.

No Rules keeps with the band's tradition of crafting singalong pop-anthems, while adding angular elements that are reminiscent of Ghost in the Machine-era Police. For the band, the album title refers less to a no-gods-no-masters set of rules as it does to a no boundaries aspiration. Instead of building walls, they want to build bridges.

Watch the video here:


