Australian Artist Hayden Calnin Shares New EP 'Something/Anything'

Today, Melbourne-based electro-folk singer, songwriter, and producer Hayden Calnin shares his new EP, Something/Anything. The record includes his recent singles, "Dreamer" and "The Way Back Up" (featuring Nick Acquroff), as well as three unreleased singles.

Hayden sees the EP as "lost songs" as two of the five tracks were cut from his recent album, What It Means To Be Human, while the others were ones he had started but never finished.

Adding, "This is an EP that is bringing some never released tracks back to life. I chose to put all these songs together to show what can be lost musically and because they sat around the same key, so it flowed into what hopefully sounds like one big journey of a song."

Hayden released his previous album, What It Means To Be Human, in the fall of 2021. The record showcases Calnin's growth as an artist and finds him confidently embracing orchestral-infused, progressive, cinematic folk pop into his sound. Written, recorded, and produced almost entirely by Hayden, the record is meant to be a movie score for human existence, pushing the listener to explore their place in the world and who they want to be in it.

It follows recent EPs and his 2016 debut double album, Cut Love Pt. 1 & 2. While establishing himself as a sought-after producer, he continued to release music garnering critical acclaim from tastemakers like Earmilk, CLASH, Magnetic Magazine, Atwood, Consequence, and Stereogum. He has produced records for buzzing Aussies like Didirri, Harrison Storm, Riley Pearce, Woodlock, and NYCK, co-wrote Dean Lewis' recent hit "Falling Up," and has started composing film scores for local Australian filmmakers.

No stranger to touring, Hayden has shared the stage with Matt Corby, Tom Odell, The Antlers, and more and has had syncs in popular television shows like Suits, The Good Doctor, The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, The 100, and So You Think You Can Dance USA as well as the UK trailer for Academy® Award-nominated favorite Room.

