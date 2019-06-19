Austin Plaine Announces Fall Tour

Minnesota-bred, Nashville-based Austin Plaine will release Stratford next week on June 28 via Blaster Records, an album that shapes lyrical storytelling with precision and feeling. Steeped in a warm nostalgia, Plaine instills each song with a quiet optimism that speaks to bravely moving forward, even in troubled times.



Today, Plaine announces a fall tour that will take him up the east coast and into the midwest, ending Oct 12 in Chicago. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10am Central at AustinPlaine.com. Enjoy Austin's live takes on Stratford tracks "Still Forever" and "Lucky Ones" from the Paste Studio a few months back.



Billboard recently premiered the official video for "Lucky Ones" saying, "Plaine paints a hopeful picture of unconditional love in the tender ballad. His wavering vocals and heartfelt lyrics are at the forefront of the song, while the track is further fleshed out with delicate acoustic guitar and piano accompaniment."



Produced by Jay Foote and mixed by Steve Vealey (M. Ward, Phoenix, Hurray for the Riff Raff) at the legendaryElectric Lady Studios, Stratford bears a richness of detail that hints at the literary and cinematic influence behind Plaine's songwriting. The album arrives as the follow-up to Plaine's self-titled debut, and is a departure from that more stripped-down effort, with a full-fledged band that infused the music with a homegrown feel and loose yet kinetic energy.



Stratford is available for pre-order HERE.





Austin Plaine Tour Dates

Sep 14 - Hayesville, NC @ Peacock Playhouse

Sep 26 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

Sep 27 - Charlotte, NC @ Free Range Brewery

Sep 28 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Oct 02 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Oct 04 - Philadelphia, PA @ Dawson Street Pub

Oct 05 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

Oct 08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

Oct 09 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

Oct 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Oct 12 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern





