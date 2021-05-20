Austin City Limits Music Festival 3-Day Tickets For Both Weekends Sell Out In Record Time

In less than three hours after announcing the 20th Anniversary 2021 lineup, 3-Day Tickets for both weekends of Austin City Limits Music Festival have completely sold out.

With an extraordinary lineup featuring George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rüfüs Du Sol, DaBaby, Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Black Pumas and many more, ACL Fest 2021 will return to Zilker Park, October 1-3 and October 8-10. On Tuesday, May 25, the Lineup By Day will be revealed at 10am CT, with a limited number of 1-Day Tickets going on sale at 12pm CT.

"After an incredibly challenging year for the Austin community, artists, crews and the music industry in general, today's sell out is a resounding message that fans are ready to gather safely and to see live music again. We are really excited to see this lineup in person and to reunite in Zilker Park this October," said Amy Corbin, Promoter, C3 Presents.

