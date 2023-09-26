Auragraph Shares 'New Standard' Acid-Dipped Synthwave Track 'Heatwave'

New Standard's second single, the new modern classic track "Heatwave" premieres today ahead of the album's November 17 release date.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

A hallucinogenic journey from the sounds of late-80s acid house and late-2000s hypnagogic ‘vapor’ through the lens of 2020s coastal house revival, New Standard— the new LP from Auragraph— is revved and rhythmic.  

Peppered with slap bass, Madchester whistles, filtered acid, gated snares, baggy cowbell, and sample pack classics— record scratches, orchestral stabs, the “Yeah! Woo!” from Lynn Collins “Think (About It)”, the album from progressive vaporwave producer (and Stranger Things engineer and composer) Carlos Ramirez aka Auragraph finds him shifting focus to the dance floor across eight chrome clockworks of cosmic acid house and liquid rave glide.

Mastered by premier engineer Josh Bonati, Ramirez describes the album process as immediate and instinctual: “I’d turn on the MPC, pick a tempo, and just improv – it was incredibly fun.”  New Standard's second single, the new modern classic track "Heatwave" premieres today ahead of the album's November 17 release date.

New Standard was inspired by lessons learned during a 5,000 mile American road trip tour in the summer 2022. Auragraph worked in his Simi Valley Tuff Shed of synths and hardware, pursuing an explicitly DJ-friendly muse.  “I realized I wanted to make a record where every track could go off in a live setting,” comments Ramirez.

From sleek freeway techno to arcade lurker acid to big room bangers, the tracks time-travel across the canon of club music, sifting tricks and styles to fashion fresh anthems of hypnagogic jack. It’s an album channeled as much as crafted, tapping into the decks of mythic warehouse infinities past and present, where the system rips all night and acid never dies.

New Standard will be available November 17th from Dais Records and pre-orders are available here.  See Auragraph on the road in October, November and December.

Auragraph, live tour dates:

October 11  Austin, TX @ Nite School - Cheer Up Charlie's
October 13  Dallas, TX @ Double Wide
October 14  Laredo, TX @ Boogaloo
October 21  Joshua Tree, CA @ Mas O' Menos (DJ set)
November 4  Los Angeles, CA @ Flamingo Fest - Catch One
November 10  Los Angeles, CA @ The Globe / Substance Fest (DJ set)
December 8  New York, NY @ Synthicide - St. Vitus
December 9  Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

Photo by: Karina De Leon



