August 08 Reveals BLOOD ON MY HANDS Feat. Smino Remix

Rising international R&B star August 08, releases a base heavy urban house music remix of hit song 'Blood on My Hands' reworked by Channel Tres featuring a verse from Smino. The jazz-infused house remix maintains the same lyrics as the original, but Channel Tres parses up the verses and hooks in a free form expression symbolic of classic house music production. The original single 'Blood on My Hands' was released globally in January via Red Bull Records with critical success in Australia via the Triple J network of radio stations.



August 08 and Channel Tres have a longstanding relationship as friends which blossomed into a music collective including Duckwrth called 'Just Friends'. The collective has consistently collaborated on music and social events throughout Los Angeles, carving out a signature sound that is redefining R&B and hip-hop.



August 08 released his 'FATHER' EP is 2018 and began his career as a highly acclaimed songwriter responsible for writing hit songs for DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, and many more.



August 08 is managed by the widely successful team at 88Rising and is responsible for writing many of the hit songs that appeared on the 'Head in the Clouds' compilation album featuring 88Rising artists.



The remixed version of 'Blood on My Hands' featuring Smino reworked by Channel Tres released on Friday, May 3.



To listen to the 'Blood on My Hands' Ft. Smino (Channel Tres Remix): CLICK HERE





