Audible Expands 'Words + Music' Slate With Mariah Carey, Pete Townshend & More

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced a new slate of renowned musicians who will create and perform original "Words + Music' productions designed for Audible listeners.

New artists to join the 'Words + Music' fold include one of the best-selling music artists of all-time, Mariah Carey, singer-songwriter Aimee Mann, rock legend Carlos Santana, singer, songwriter, and record producer Beck, The Who's guitarist and principal songwriter Pete Townshend, comedy rock duo, Tenacious D, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, and rapper and actor yasiin bey.

Shining a light on today's most significant artists, Audible's collection of musical narratives reflect the unique creative visions of a plethora of award-winning entertainers. This new slate will kick off with Pete Townshend's Somebody Saved Me streaming free on Audible starting on May 6 in the US, followed by the release of Words + Music installments from Beck on July 1 and Tenacious D on August 5. Additional project dates and details will be announced at a later date.

In the Audible Original Somebody Saved Me, co-produced by Audible and Gunpowder & Sky, Pete Townshend takes us through the period between the 1978 death of Who drummer Keith Moon and the 2002 loss of bassist John Entwistle. During these 24 years, The Who enjoyed their greatest popularity-and broke up.

But no matter how much he tried to deny it, The Who had a hold on Pete he could not ignore. Every time he thought he was out, rock 'n' roll pulled him back in. Townshend is honest about his victories and his failures in years spiked with conflict and resolution, the sacred and the profane, love and loss. Townshend punctuates his memories with the songs that came out of his life in that time - "Let My Love Open the Door," "Slit Skirts," "You Better You Bet," "Eminence Front," and more.

"Combining the very best of music and memoir, Audible's Word + Music offerings transport our listeners to the defining and formative moments in the lives of world class musical talent," said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios.

"The Words + Music brand represents a unique blend of expansive, emotional and intimate storytelling and we are honored to welcome this new cohort of talented musical artists to the Audible family as they continue to create the soundtrack of culture."

Among the iconic musicians who have contributed to the existing extensive slate of 'Words + Music' originals for Audible are Eddie Vedder, Yo-Yo Ma ("feels like an intimate recital from a chatty and approachable virtuoso" - The New York Times), James Taylor ("unique storytelling and musical experience" - USA Today), Patti Smith ("the hybrid form feels completely natural to her talents" - The New York Times), Common, Sharon Van Etten ("more personal than anything she's put out yet" - Vogue), Laura Jane Grace ("intimate and beautiful" - People), Rhiannon Giddens ("combines her depth of music lore with a gift for storytelling" - Variety), Tariq Trotter ("in-depth look" - The Grio), Smokey Robinson ("allows you to be surprised again by his genius" - Los Angeles Times), Rufus Wainwright ("just like in his music, he opens himself up wide to the world" - Forbes), Alanis Morissette ("raw commentary" - Bustle), St. Vincent ("...thoughtful, perspicacious, and deeply funny..." - The Advocate), Jonathan Biss ("raw and insightful" - NPR), Alice Cooper, Elvis Costello, Tom Morello, Billie Joe Armstrong, T Bone Burnett, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle, Liz Phair, Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, Sting, and Chuck D.

Listen to a clip from Peter Townsend here: