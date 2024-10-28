Atmosphere to Embark on 'Imagine The Fun Tour' 2025 With Sage Francis & Mr. Dibbs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atmosphere has announced a new run of 2025 headline dates, dubbed “Imagine The Fun Tour” with Sage Francis and Mr. Dibbs. The tour name, a nod to the Atmosphere album, You Can't Imagine How Much Fun We're Having released in 2005, aims to capture the essence of early 2000's nostalgia and a callback to the days when Slug, Sage Francis, and Mr. Dibbs last toured together. “Imagine The Fun Tour” will see the duo perform across North America with stops in Bozeman, MT, Sacramento, CA, Columbia, MO, Green Bay, WI, Pittsburgh, PA, Brooklyn, NY and more, wrapping in Sayreville, NJ. Additionally Atmosphere will perform at Reggae Rise Up in St. Petersburg, FL and the Cali Roots Festival in Monterey, CA. See all dates below. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 1 at 10am local time HERE.

Says Slug of the tour and anniversary, "I’m thrilled to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of You Can’t Imagine How Fun We’re Having. I had no idea that we would still be here to enjoy this moment.” Of his tourmates he adds, “I’m excited to run around the country with Sage Francis and Mr. Dibbs. This is almost like what it used to be, except we are older and smarter and we eat healthier. I’m looking forward to seeing them everyday and exchanging recipes."

Sage Francis adds, "The first time I toured with Atmosphere was 25 years ago which may have been the funnest time of my life. Eventually they dropped me off in a field and said, 'You're free now. You know, like, run free!' And that was with a lot of the same crew who are being reunited on this 2025 tour, which is something I never expected and I'm very honored to be considered again. I just hope they don't drop me off in a field again. But if they do, I will keep running."

Mr. Dibbs also comments, “How many times in life do you really get to come full circle? In one decade we're a bunch of 'think we know it all kids.' Traveling the whole world makin’ a life, makin’ a name, inventing sandwiches, secret languages and having epic after show kung-fu battles. Now here we are 25 years later, brothers come full circle and back how we started. Someone has to say it...Cats.. Vans.. Bags.. YO...”

Earlier this month, The DeTour EP was released via Rhymesayers Entertainment, a collaborative project from MCs Slug (Atmosphere), ZooDeVille (NOFUN!), and producer HEBL. The Detour was written, produced and recorded on an Atmosphere tour of the same name, offering a snapshot of their life together on the road and the creative reinvigoration that can come from new people and places. Take a listen HERE and watch the videos for Mesquite, Valencia, Tucson, Asheville, Pittsburgh and Providence, all filmed while on the road.

Atmosphere’s Anthony Davis, AKA Ant, has had a productive year, releasing his first ever solo record Collection of Sounds: Volume 1, and announcing the second installment of this four-volume instrumental series, Collection of Sounds: Volume 2, due out November 22nd via Rhymesayers Entertainment. The albums consist of unreleased material from his vault, offering a new window into his decades-long career and pushing his artistry to the center.

Atmosphere's music was recently featured in the film Dìdi (Chinese for 'Younger Brother') written, directed, and produced by Sean Wang. Tracks featured in the film include "Sunshine" and "66th Street". Dìdi had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January, where it won the Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic and U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Ensemble. The film is out now on Focus Features.

Atmosphere recently reissued their 2007 mixtape Strictly Leakage, which had originally been pressed on a limited run of vinyl and CD, but it wasn't long before they sold out, and fans were left chasing bootlegs and digital files in order to hear the project. Finally, the project has returned to double-vinyl LP and CD, made available for retail distribution for the first time. The duo also made their cult, early 2000’s mixtape Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 available for the first time ever. They were recently featured on The Danny Brown Show podcast and Slug contributed to The New York Times’ “50 Rappers 50 Stories” in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop last year. They have spent 2024 touring relentlessly on their Talk Talk EP (out now via Rhymesayers Entertainment). The genesis of the Talk Talk EP was during a recording session for the title track, “Talk Talk”, which originally appeared on their latest LP, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously.

IMAGINE THE FUN TOUR DATES

01/11/25 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

01/12/25 - Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

01/14/25 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

01/16/25 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

01/17/25 - Stateline, NV @ Bally's Lake Tahoe Casino Resort

01/18/25 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

01/19/25 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

01/21/25 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

01/23/25 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

01/24/25 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

01/25/25 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

01/28/25 - Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

01/29/25 - Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club

01/31/25 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center Green Bay

02/01/25 - Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

02/02/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

02/04/25 - Killington, VT @ Pickle Barrel Nightclub

02/06/25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

02/07/25 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

02/08/25 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

02/11/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl - New York

02/13/25 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

02/14/25 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

02/15/25 - Charles Town, WV @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

02/16/25 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/16/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up*

05/23/25 - 05/25/25 - Monterey, CA @ Cali Roots Festival*

*Atmosphere Festival Date

For over two decades, Atmosphere has maintained a course of rigorous output, releasing over two dozen studio albums, EP's and collaborative side projects in as many years. In that time, the venerated duo have built a legacy out of bringing honesty, humility and vulnerability to the forefront of their music, continually challenging themselves to evolve without straying too far from their roots. Slug has proven masterful at storytelling and writing compelling narratives, leaving a trail of his own influence while paying homage to the rappers and songwriters that helped shape him. Ant has skillfully molded the soundtracks with inspiration from soul, funk, rock, reggae, and the wizardry of hip-hop’s pioneering DJ's and producers, creating his own trademark sounds while providing the pulse for songs about life, love, stress and setbacks. At its essence, Atmosphere has been a musical shepherd, and with each new album comes a new journey as they guide generations of listeners through this thing called life.

Photo credit: SAMANTHA MARTUCCI

