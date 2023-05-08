Atmosphere Announce New Headline Tour Dates 'The DeTour'

Atmosphere have announced a new run of North American headline dates interspersed throughout their Summertime 2023 tour with Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome & The Movement. Appropriately named The DeTour, the announcement includes performances in Las Vegas, Tucson, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Buffalo, Asheville and Portland.

On the announcement they add "Atmosphere is looking forward to celebrating life with you beautiful people in these beautiful cities." Last week, the Minneapolis duo of Slug & Ant released their new album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously via Rhymesayers Entertainment. Tickets for the new tour dates are on sale this Friday May 12th at 10am local time HERE.

In addition to the newly announced DeTour, which coincides with their Summertime 2023 US tour, Atmosphere's European tour, The ConTour, kicks off this week. Prior to the run of North American dates, Atmosphere will appear at California Roots Festival, Summer Greens, and have announced two shows at Williwaw Social in Anchorage, Alaska.

The run of tour dates will culminate with a headline show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 17th, supported by Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, and more. Atmosphere currently holds the record for the most sold out shows at Red Rocks for any Hip Hop artist with nine sellouts since 2011.

Purchase So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously here, and check out exclusive t-shirts, sweatshirts, youth clothing and more available at atmospheresucks.com.

TOUR DATES

*The DeTour Dates in Bold*

5/11 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom ^

5/12 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^

5/13 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9 ^

5/15 - Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise ^

5/17 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44 ^

5/19 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset ^

5/20 - Stockholm, SE @ Kägelbanan ^

5/21 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret ^

5/25 - Monterey, CA @ California Roots Festival -

6/2 - Anchorage, AK @ Williwaw Social *

6/3- Anchorage, AK @ Williwaw Social *

6/16 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre -

7/6 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre +

7/7 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

7/8 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater +

7/9 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre +

07/11 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues*

7/13 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheater +

7/14 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre +

7/15 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphtheatre (without Sublime with Rome) +

7/16 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park +

07/18 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

07/20 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre*

7/21 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion +

7/22 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre +

7/23 - Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory +

07/25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre*

7/27 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheatre +

7/28 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island +

7/29 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

7/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park +

08/01 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

8/3 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum (Indoors) +

8/4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheatre +

8/5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

8/6 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion +

8/17 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

8/18 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion +

08/19 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom*

8/20 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion +

08/22 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre*

8/24 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire +

8/25 - Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center +

8/26 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre +

08/29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

08/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade*

9/1 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place +

9/2 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +

9/3 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre +

9/17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh w/ DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs and Breakbeat Lou of Ultimate Breaks & Beats *

^ The ConTour dates w/ HEBL and ZooDeVille

- Festival Performance dates

* Headlining US tour dates

+ Summertime 2023 tour dates w/ Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, and The Movement