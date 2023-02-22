Atmosphere Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Okay'

Atmosphere announce their new album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously (out May 5th via Rhymesayers Entertainment), and share the video for lead single "Okay." As Slug raps over one of the most dynamic productions Ant has ever released, the song lays the groundwork for an album-length exercise in fumbling consciousness.

So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously is an almost unnerving excavation of paranoia inspired by the general malaise of a pandemic weary society full of civil unrest. The album features guest appearances from Sa-Roc, Murkage Dave, Shepard Albertson, Bat Flower, and cover art by renowned visual artist Michael Alan Alien. Slug explains the new single is "a gentle reminder that you are gonna be okay. I have no idea how you'll manage, but I fully believe in you."

The pioneering duo have also announced European tour dates, as well as an appearance at Cali Roots in Monterey, CA, and Fiddlers Green in Greenwood Village, CO. Previously teased album cuts "Sterling" & "Thanxiety" are available today, as well as the 2022 single "Sculpting With Fire."

Watch the Marmo Films directed video for "Okay" below, which features an eclectic cast of guest stars, including actress Taryn Manning, rappers Murs & Chino XL, pro wrestler "Platinum" Max Caster and more, and read about the inspiration behind the song at Consequence. Pre-order / pre-save So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously here, and check out exclusive t-shirts, sweatshirts, youth clothing and limited edition vinyl variants available at atmospheresucks.com.

European Tour Dates

5/11 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

5/12 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

5/13 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

5/15 - Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

5/17 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44

5/19 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

5/20 - Stockholm, SE @ Kägelbanan

5/21 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

US Tour Dates

5/25 - Monterey, CA @ Cali Roots

6/16 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green