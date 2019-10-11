Atlanta Pop/Rock Trio Safety Net Drop New Single 'How Does It Feel'

Atlanta-based pop rock trio Safety Net have released their new single "How Does It Feel," available on all digital platforms NOW. Perfectly suited for fans of Avril Lavigne, Yellowcard, and Boys Like Girls, "How Does It Feel" perfectly represents the bands aura - a little bit of pop and a little bit of punk. You can't place Safety Net in a single box; their sound spans across a wide board, but still maintains focus. With "How Does It Feel," Safety Net treads new waters - although the song kicks off with a single acoustic guitar and vocal, the authentic and emotive build throughout the first chorus is well worth the short wait. About the single, the band states:

"How Does It Feel?" is about being in a room full of people and feeling like you're the only one there who isn't okay. It's about looking at all of the people who seem to be happy and have their lives together and wondering if they're just wearing the same mask you are, or if you actually are the only one who doesn't feel whole.

Formed in the chaotic crosshairs of Atlanta, Georgia, Safety Net is comprised of vocalist Caroline Walden, guitarist Alex McIntyre, and drummer Ian Rowland. Making music described sometimes as pop-punk and sometimes as alt-rock, Safety Net's main focus is raw, honest lyricism that tells a story - the more personal, the better.

Friends since Caroline's freshman year of college, Alex and Caroline formed Safety Net together in the winter of 2017, and recorded their inaugural EP "Wake Up" with Chris Senador of House Cat Records the following spring and summer. They were joined by drummer Ian in February of 2019, with Safety Net making its live debut at The Masquerade in June. Following the release of their first music video for debut single "Walls", the trio hit the studio once more, this time with Greg Hendler of GMH Audio. Safety Net's new single "How Does It Feel" is available NOW on all digital platforms.

Photo: Jared Elliot





