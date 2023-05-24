Ashnikko Reflects on Roe v. Wade with 'Possession of a Weapon'

Blue-haired pop disruptor Ashnikko (she/they) shares her most personal and political release to date, “Possession of a Weapon” today via Warner Records. Reflecting on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, she sings, “It’s just flesh, I can be grotesque / Move my body like chess.”

“The human body has become a political chess piece in a game we cannot see,” Ashnikko states. “I’m in possession of the formidable pussy weapon. I built my world out of paper mache, only for the eyes in the sky to come rain down on it and leave it decimated.”

“Possession of a Weapon” is the fourth offering from Ashnikko’s highly-anticipated debut album WEEDKILLER, which will now release on August 25th. She most recently unveiled the official video for its arresting title track “WEEDKILLER" – following previous singles “Worms” and “You Make Me Sick!” – delving deeper into her self-written post-apocalyptic world that she’s designed to symbolize Earth’s environmental catastrophe and technological advancement.

On the heels of her wild and wonderful Coachella performance, Ashnikko will bring her WEEDKILLER World Tour – her biggest headline tour to date – to audiences around the globe beginning this September. See a full list of upcoming dates in North America below, including a just-announced show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Halloween night, plus new shows in Austin, Dallas, Oklahoma City and second nights in Portland and Oakland.

WEEDKILLER WORLD TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICA LEG

September 10 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

September 12 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *

September 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion *

September 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis (SOLD OUT!)

September 16 - Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)

September 18 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! (SOLD OUT!)

September 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

September 21 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

September 22 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre (SOLD OUT!)

September 23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)

September 25 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner (SOLD OUT!)

September 26 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

September 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

September 30, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National (SOLD OUT!)

October 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT!)

October 3 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte (SOLD OUT!)

October 5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT!)

October 6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard

October 7 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando (SOLD OUT!)

October 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

October 11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT!)

October 13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant (SOLD OUT!)

October 14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater (SOLD OUT!)

October 16 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Rockwell

October 19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

October 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT!)

October 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT!)

October 22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *

October 24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

October 25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

October 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren (SOLD OUT!)

October 28 – San Diego, CA – SOMA *

October 29 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim *

October 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium *

*New date