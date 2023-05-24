Ashnikko Reflects on Roe v. Wade with 'Possession of a Weapon'

“Possession of a Weapon” is the fourth offering from Ashnikko’s highly-anticipated debut album WEEDKILLER, which will now release on August 25th.
POPULAR
Blue-haired pop disruptor Ashnikko (she/they) shares her most personal and political release to date, “Possession of a Weapon” today via Warner Records. Reflecting on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, she sings, “It’s just flesh, I can be grotesque / Move my body like chess.”
“The human body has become a political chess piece in a game we cannot see,” Ashnikko states. “I’m in possession of the formidable pussy weapon. I built my world out of paper mache, only for the eyes in the sky to come rain down on it and leave it decimated.”
“Possession of a Weapon” is the fourth offering from Ashnikko’s highly-anticipated debut album WEEDKILLER, which will now release on August 25th. She most recently unveiled the official video for its arresting title track “WEEDKILLER" – following previous singles “Worms” and “You Make Me Sick!” – delving deeper into her self-written post-apocalyptic world that she’s designed to symbolize Earth’s environmental catastrophe and technological advancement.
On the heels of her wild and wonderful Coachella performance, Ashnikko will bring her WEEDKILLER World Tour – her biggest headline tour to date – to audiences around the globe beginning this September. See a full list of upcoming dates in North America below, including a just-announced show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Halloween night, plus new shows in Austin, Dallas, Oklahoma City and second nights in Portland and Oakland.
September 10 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *
September 12 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *
September 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion *
September 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis (SOLD OUT!)
September 16 - Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)
September 18 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! (SOLD OUT!)
September 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
September 21 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
September 22 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre (SOLD OUT!)
September 23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)
September 25 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner (SOLD OUT!)
September 26 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Mirage
September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann
September 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
September 30, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The National (SOLD OUT!)
October 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT!)
October 3 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte (SOLD OUT!)
October 5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT!)
October 6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard
October 7 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando (SOLD OUT!)
October 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
October 11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT!)
October 13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant (SOLD OUT!)
October 14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater (SOLD OUT!)
October 16 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Rockwell
October 19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
October 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT!)
October 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT!)
October 22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *
October 24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
October 25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *
October 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren (SOLD OUT!)
October 28 – San Diego, CA – SOMA *
October 29 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim *
October 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium *
*New date
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL